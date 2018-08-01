Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children at a Lockwood school have been encouraged to ‘think big.’

Professionals including a doctor, a dentist, a surgeon, a midwife, solicitors, a pharmacist, a graphic designer, a science teacher and textiles graduates were invited to the Mount Pleasant Primary School to encourage the children to ‘Think Big, Aim High and Achieve’, as per the school motto.

The event was also attended by all three emergency services.

Huddersfield Fire Station’s Green Watch brought a fire engine; community police officers brought a police van and showed a video, and the NHS sent an ambulance and a First Responder car.

The children were enthralled with them all, and loved dressing up in the various professional uniforms, having their heart rates monitored and printed out, wrapping their teachers in bandages and neck braces, and setting off the various sirens.

Year 3 pupil Natasha Nawaz said: “Aspirations was the best because I got to dress up as a paramedic, see the work of an artist and meet a police officer, all in one day.”

Year 4 pupil Samia Ahmed added: “I think Aspirations Day is a great way to help us achieve their dreams” and reception pupil Muhammad Ullah said: “I want to be a policeman and see the dogs in the police station. I want to help people.”

Head teacher Naeem Nazir said: “The feedback from the children has been brilliant.

“Our goal is to raise their aspirations and help children to dream big dreams, aim as high as possible and truly believe that they can achieve whatever they want.”