They look like friends enjoying a drink together on a summer's day.

But just weeks after this photo was taken alcoholic James Spencer would kill Peter Green and mutilate his body.

The killer is due to be released from prison on August 22, Mr Green's widow Linda Green says.

Spencer beat Mr Green to death with a spanner while the 67-year-old was house-sitting for Spencer's mother at Lidgett Lane, Skelmanthorpe, on October 19, 2008. He then stabbed and cut Mr Green's body with a kitchen knife.

But prior to his death Mr Green and Spencer had spent some amicable times together.

Mrs Green, 65, said her husband had first seen Spencer at a local pub, looking down on his luck.

She said: "He was in the pub looking tattered and disheveled and Peter bought him a drink...

"Peter would do anything for anyone if he saw someone down on his luck."

Linda, who was married to Mr Green for 28 years, added: "They were more acquaintances than friends.

"Peter only saw the good in everyone.

"Peter said: 'I can sort that lad out.'

"Peter would look after anyone. He was so caring and helpful."

Mrs Green warned her husband to stay away from Spencer but she said: "He didn't take any notice."

And Spencer's relationship with Mr Green was soon to prove fatal.

Spencer had been barred from his mother's house for holding rowdy parties there and selling her possessions without permission.

At a crown court hearing in 2010, the court heard Spencer had tried to get into his mother's house but was stopped by Mr Green.

The day before the murder, Spencer went on a 16-hour drinking binge, downing more than 15 pints of Guinness, a cocktail and seven or eight vodkas.

At about 4am the following morning, Spencer went round to Mr Green’s home in Radcliffe Street, and started banging on the door and shouting.

Finding him not there, he went to his mother’s home, smashed down the door, went upstairs and, finding Mr Green in a bedroom, attacked and killed him.

A postmortem found Mr Green had made a desperate attempt to stave off the vicious assault, suffering 30 cuts to his head and neck, skull fractures, multiple stab wounds and deep gashes on his wrists – inflicted after he died.

In 2010, Spencer was sentenced to 'imprisonment for public protection' with a minimum of nine years after admitting manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Spencer, who had suffered from Asperger syndrome (a form of autism), was not tried for murder after psychiatrists found he was suffering from an 'abnormality of the mind'.

A parole bid in 2013 failed with judges telling Spencer the term was 'not excessive' in light of the 'substantial' aggravating features in the case.

But Mrs Green discovered, via a text from a police liaison officer, that Spencer was to be released this month.

While Spencer will be banned from Skelmanthorpe, Mrs Green says, he will be allowed into neighbouring Denby Dale.

Mrs Green, a former nurse who was forced to quit her job following her husband's killing, says she fears bumping into Spencer.

She said: "Denby Dale is literally the next village and it has the main post office. I go shopping there...

"I could bump into him — anyone could."

Mrs Green says she resents how Spencer was cared for by the state while she was left to fend for herself.

She said: "He's been looked after by the state for free but I've had to do everything and pay for everything myself.

"I received compensation from the government but it was a small amount and it's not enough to keep you going forever."

Mrs Green said she is 'disgusted' that the prison and probation services have kept her in the dark.

She said: "I'm totally in limbo. I've not been told where he (Spencer) will be and how long he will be there."