Kirklees Council has thrown its weight behind new animal welfare regulations.

And they have urged the people of the borough to underline the UK’s reputation as a nation of animal lovers by reporting unscrupulous breeders and pet sellers.

New regulations due to come into effect from October 1 are set to improve welfare standards for animals. Kirklees Council as the licensing authority will be responsible for their enforcement.

The Animal Welfare (Licensing Of Activities Involving Animals) (England) Regulations 2018 update the minimum welfare standards for dog breeding, pet sales, stables, animal boarding establishments and animal exhibits such as zoos.

They follow increased publicity around large puppy farms and businesses that breed dogs in poor conditions for maximum profit which has led to a call for tighter controls.

Among the key elements involves restricting licensed breeders or pet sellers from selling a puppy, kitten, ferret or rabbit that is under eight weeks old.

Any premises not currently licensed will be able to get information via the council website.

For Kirklees, Clr Naheed Mather, Cabinet member for Enforcement, said it was imperative that animals were treated properly and stressed that the authority would be focusing its attention on sellers and breeders.

“As a nation of animal lovers we all want to know that when we buy a pet that it has had the best start in life,” she said.

“These new regulations will go some way to making sure that their welfare is protected and our enforcement staff will be checking these establishments to make sure they are complying.”

She encouraged anyone who witnesses something that they think could be affecting the welfare of an animal within a licenced establishment to contact the Kirklees Animal Health team on 01484 22100.

In 2015 the PAW report from vet charity PDSA revealed that 23 per cent of pet owners in Yorkshire would consider getting a dog from a puppy farm.

Overall the Yorkshire region compared badly with the rest of the UK in other areas of pet care including buying pets impulsively and leaving animals alone for extended periods of time.