Bin men are being investigated after they abandoned a street’s worth of emptied bins in the road and allegedly laughed off the complaints of a pregnant woman who asked them to move them.

Residents of Parkwood Close at Shelley were fuming when they spotted the Kirklees Council crew, leaving the whole cul-de-sac’s grey bins in the street, blocking several drives.

One occupant, who is more than eight months pregnant, rushed out into the street to confront the workers.

And she said she was horrified when they laughed off the complaint and disappeared without lifting a finger.

The woman’s partner, who does not want to be named, has lodged a complaint with the council following the incident last Monday.

He said: “The bin men left 10 bins literally in the middle of my street, which is a cul-de-sac, making it so traffic would be unable to manoeuvre and blocking a driveway shared by four separate properties.

“My blatantly obvious 34 week pregnant girlfriend challenged them and asked them to move the bins, to which one bin man waved sarcastically and shrugged his shoulders, appearing to find it amusing.

“He then got into his truck and disappeared.”

A Kirklees Council Spokesperson said: “The information has been passed to the relevant department and the employees have been identified.

“We are now dealing with them through the relevant council procedures.

“The council apologises for any inconvenience this situation has caused for the residents of the cul-de-sac.”