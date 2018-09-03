Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The prospect of an indefinite all-out bin strike across Kirklees is just days away a union leader warned today.

Paul Holmes, Unison’s Kirklees branch secretary, said that although the issue of members' holidays had been addressed successfully by Kirklees Council hiring 10 permanent staff and 30 permanent ones, the problems regarding alleged bullying and unmanageable workloads had not.

He said there would be a meeting of Unison members at the Navigation Tavern, Mirfield, at 10am on Friday September 14 when three possibilities of taking further action would be discussed.

These include strike action taken in one week blocks and so-called 'nuisance' action as was used in a recent dispute in Birmingham.

But Mr Holmes said: "I think there will be a big vote for industrial action, I'm 100% certain of that. I think that's my favourite. There are around 200,000 bins in Kirklees with 60% of them situated in the Huddersfield area."

In July bin workers took industrial action largely in the South Kirklees area including Huddersfield and the Holme Valley with the Dewsbury area less affected.

And it seems that mood has hardened with Mr Holmes saying the workers have had three years of it and they want it sorting."

If there is a strike then it would begin from Monday, October 1.

He said a bin strike in Leeds which lasted 11 weeks resulted in "chaos" and a political change of leadership of the council from a LibDem/Tory coalition to a Labour one - a change which immediately resolved the strike.

The more militant workers appear to be based in Huddersfield with 95% or so of the workers affiliated to Unison. At the Dewsbury depot however, it is more complicated with its 60-or-so members equally divided between Unison, Unite and GMB.

Mr Holmes said: "We will approach Unite and GMB about their members not crossing picket lines in the event of a strike."

Kirklees Council has been approached for comment.