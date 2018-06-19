The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents have been warned to be vigilant about online purchases after one child ordered this knife.

Police officer Charlotte Saville, who covers Batley and Spen, confiscated the weapon after police were alerted by a concerned parent.

She posted a photo on her Twitter page with the warning: “A concerned parent phoned to say their child had managed to order a dangerous weapon online.

“Seized and child advised regarding dangers. Enquiries into website will be done.”

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

In 2016 it was revealed that almost 70 weapons - including knives, baseball bats and knuckle dusters - had been seized from pupils as young as seven at West Yorkshire schools in the previous three years.

The figures were released by West Yorkshire Police following a Freedom of Information request.

In January a teenage boy admitted stabbing another boy outside Colne Valley High School.