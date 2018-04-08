Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees College is the top further education college in West Yorkshire for the number of apprentices who have successfully completed their course ... and it now trains almost 3,000 apprentices every year.

And makes the college 10th in England in the Government’s latest figures for Apprenticeships.

The Department for Education’s National Achievement Rate Tables were compiled using statistics from apprenticeship completions for 16 to 18-year-olds in 2016/17.

The figures measure the percentage of students enrolled at each college that achieved their targeted qualification within the agreed time frame.

Kirklees College is one of the largest apprenticeship providers in West Yorkshire, currently training around 2,800 apprentices each year in more than 30 subjects.

The results show apprentices training with Kirklees College are getting good results – and finishing on time.

Principal Marie Gilluley said: “These results show that the quality of the service we provide both for the employers and their apprentices is consistently high and that we are getting the students through their apprenticeships within the agreed timescales.

“We are really grateful for all the hard work and support our employers give us so that we can provide such great options to young people when it comes to apprenticeships.”

Kirklees College also fares 3% higher than the national average when it comes to results for full-time 16-18 courses.