Seven youngsters dished up some sweet desserts in the final of Kirklees College’s Young Chef of the Year competition.

The competition was open to school pupils from across West Yorkshire and held at the college’s Chapel Hill site.

The finalists were given a brief to create a show-stopping dessert in less than two hours.

Their efforts were judged by Anthony Hegney, founder and director of catering firm Asparagus Green, and Sally Russum, director of catering supplies company Russums.

The winner was Lenah Ahmed, 10, of Heckmondwike Grammar School, who served up a mouthwatering rich chocolate tart with vanilla cream and raspberry coulis.

The other finalists were Sam Loftus, 11, Colne Valley High School (fatless apple swirl and strawberry coulis); Emily Kemshell, nine, Horbury Academy (Victoria sponge/cheesecake fusion with strawberry coulis); Lyndsey Hepworth, 10, Heckmondwike Grammar School (blackberry New York style cheesecake with a lemon curd, blueberry compote and shortbread); Brendon Bell, 11, Colne Valley High School (nutty marmalade tart); Samantha Kershaw, nine, Horbury Academy (vanilla cheesecake with mixed berry coulis); Callum Thorley, nine, Horbury Academy (rhubarb and ginger frangipane tart).

In addition to their own creations, each pupil was set a technical challenge to make profiteroles with Chantilly cream.

Sally Russum said: “It’s a great competition. The young chefs were of such a high standard and showed impressive levels of professionalism and creativity in their desserts. It is a pleasure to support both the young people and the college.”