Councillors have debated a plan to secure devolution for almost all of Yorkshire.

The region has been struggling to get a devolution deal after an initial offer to the Leeds City Region area – which includes Kirklees – was pulled by government ministers.

At the time, Kirklees Council leader, Clr David Sheard, said it had been “scuppered” by “gerrymandering to the Conservatives” .

He claimed the devolution deal agreed with the government had been hi-jacked by North and East Yorkshire politicians, causing the government to quietly bury it.

Two-and-a-half years on and council chiefs are again pushing for action in a bid to secure more investment for the region.

In January, 18 of the 20 local authorities in Yorkshire signed a joint letter to the government calling for a ‘One Yorkshire’ deal.

The leaders of Barnsley, Bradford, Calderdale, Craven, Doncaster, East Riding of Yorkshire, Hambleton, Harrogate, Hull, Kirklees, Leeds, North Yorkshire, Richmondshire, Ryedale, Scarborough, Selby, Wakefield and York councils, all backed the plan to share devolution cash.

The remaining two councils, Sheffield and Rotherham, already have a devolution deal with Barnsley and Doncaster, but the latter two are now proposing to jump ship to the One Yorkshire deal.

The One Yorkshire deal could see a single authority with an elected mayor take control of key economic policies and public transport.

It would feature twice as many councils as the devolved Greater Manchester authority and is predicted to create a £12bn boost to the economy, providing 200,000 new jobs.

Clr Sheard said he felt something would happen in the next 12 to 18 months as individual areas accepted the unpopular idea of having an elected mayor – a requirement of the government’s – was for the greater good.

“By not having an elected mayor, we will suffer,” he commented.

Cabinet member, Clr Peter McBride , said the “faltering step to genuine devolution” should be welcomed in order to get “the investment Yorkshire should have by right.”

Despite knowing that people had rejected elected mayors in referenda previously, Clr McBride said he felt people would buy into the concept of Yorkshire as a power.

And he added: “We will accept any geography to get the money for our people.”

Clr McBride highlighted that Yorkshire had a greater population than Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, which were given devolved powers decades ago.

Clr Viv Kendrick said One Yorkshire would not compare with Greater Manchester as it was a bigger geographical area with a more diverse group of councils.

“This will be quite a bumpy road,” she commented.

Lib Dem, Clr Andrew Marchington, said he backed the idea.

“The Westminster government is not fit for purpose,” he said.

“It’s not representative of the country, never mind for people in Yorkshire.”

But Conservative leader, Clr David Hall, said he didn’t think the deal would happen as Barnsley and Doncaster would not be able to get out of the Sheffield City Region deal they had signed up to in 2015.

And he rubbished claims of the importance of Yorkshire, which many councillors said should be punching its weight alongside our Celtic neighbours.

“All this quasi-national stuff is utterly irrelevant,” he said.

“It’s absolute baloney.

“Yorkshire is not a nation, we’re a constituent part of England and we should treat it as such.”

He added: “People aren’t going to welcome this unless they can see some benefit.”