Councillors in Kirklees have agreed to splash out millions on upgrading the borough.

Members of Kirklees Council’s Cabinet dealt with a packed agenda that included spending £15m on the new Spen Valley Leisure Centre to replace the existing Spenborough Pool, which was built in 1969. It is scheduled for demolition next year.

They also agreed to put more than £3m into revamping obsolete cremators in Dewsbury and Huddersfield, and authorised a multi-million pound loan to refurbish Huddersfield’s derelict former Co-op building.

The committee also vowed to rebrand libraries in the area, opting to pursue a programme that would turn many into “community hubs” in the wake of crippling cutbacks totalling more than £3m.

In future libraries could incorporate a range of services including the voluntary and community sector, primary care, adult and children’s social care, and communities teams.

Some traditional buildings could be sold off as the authority looks to focus on new single-floor, open plan libraries.

Dewsbury is to benefit from an injection of £2m as part of the heritage action zone project. Clr Peter McBride said the cash would help keep buildings in use and to keep people living within them.

The Black Bull pub on Northgate at Dewsbury will also be restored with council support.

In a stormy debate the committee also voted to appropriate land used as allotments since the 1930s as part of plans to build a new primary school in Huddersfield.

Tenants will lose their plots at Cemetery Road in Birkby, paving the way for the land to be turned into playing fields as part of a proposed 420-place school development to serve the area.

Allotment holders faced with being turfed off their plots said their attempts to offer genuine alternatives have been ignored.

Campaigners Debby Fulgoni and Jonathan Adamson spoke at the meeting and urged councillors to consider an alternative site which would allow tenants to keep their plots.

They also pointed to evidence from decades-old council reports that said the allotments were permanent, which meant only the government could grant permission for their disposal.

Mr Adamson accused the council of “seeking to extinguish fundamental community rights by subterfuge”.

But in a bruising exchange with committee chairman Clr David Sheard they were told all options had been considered.

“There is no ambiguity whatsoever except in your mind,” he told Mr Adamson.

Campaigners are now preparing to apply for a Judicial Review