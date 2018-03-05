Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of bin collections across Kirklees were postponed last week due to severe weather.

But fear not - Kirklees Council has announced a new schedule for emptying your bins as soon as possible.

Grey general waste bin collections will be prioritised.

But if your green recycling bin collection was missed you will have to wait until the next scheduled collection for it to be emptied.

Here are full details:

1) If your normal bin collection is on Monday or Tuesday , there will be no change to your collections.

2) If you had a missed green bin collection last week, this will remain as a missed collection and the council will collect it next time it is due – check the Kirklees Council website for the date.

3) If you live in Batley, Birstall, Cleckheaton, Liversedge or Heckmondwike, Kirklees catch up teams are out trying to collect the missed grey bins from last week throughout this week and into next week so please leave your bin out.

This area wasn’t as badly affected as others and so the council began catching up last Friday.

4) If your bin is due to be collected on Wednesday 7 March 2018 and Thursday 8 March 2018 and you live in one of the areas listed below, there will be grey bin collections only.

If Kirklees Council missed your grey bin last week, please put it out, but if the council collected it last week the council will not be able to call again as it needs to prioritise the catching up in other areas.

Please do not put your green bin out – the council will collect it next time it is due – check the Kirklees Council website for the date.

Honley [where normal collection is a Wednesday]

New Mill [where normal collection is a Wednesday]

Armitage Bridge

Beaumont Park

Lockwood

Netherton

Berry Brow

Crosland Moor

Thornton Lodge

Scapegoat Hill

Golcar

Milnsbridge

Mount / Salendine Nook

Quarmby

Oaks

Lindley

5) If your bin is due to be collected on Thursday 8 March 2018 and you live in one of the areas listed below, there will be grey bin collections only. If the council missed your grey bin last week, please put it out, but if the council collected it last week it will not be able to call again as it needs to prioritise the catching up in other areas.

Please do not put your green bin out – the council will collect it next time it is due – check the Kirklees website for the date.

Honley [where normal collection is Thursday]

Holmfirth

Scholes

New Mill [where normal collection is Thursday]

Hepworth

Brockholes

Upperthong

Netherthong

Marsden

Slaithwaite

Linthwaite

Meltham

Cowersley