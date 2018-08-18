Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council has left more than 1,600 old sofas, mattresses and baths littered outside homes for up to five months – after residents paid for them to be taken away.

This is after the council failed to keep pace with bookings for its ‘bulky household waste’ removal service for domestic properties in Kirklees.

In total, residents have paid more than £11,000 for as yet uncollected items.

The original terms of the service said removals would be completed within three weeks – but one payment for a sofa removal was made as far back as March 12.

A resident, who paid £5 to get rid of a bed frame on May 15, said the delay was particularly inconvenient because the council say that items must be left in an accessible location.

“They just ignore me and their policy is no refunds so you can’t even get your money back"

She said: “Mine is in the front garden. I didn’t dare put it out of view in case they said they couldn’t see it but that means it kills the lawn because it’s had no sunlight for 13 weeks.”

The woman added she had tried chasing up her booking with the council but had been left frustrated by the lack of response.

“They just ignore me and their policy is no refunds so you can’t even get your money back. They blamed the [bin workers] strike but that was in July.”

A Freedom of Information request by the Examiner revealed that, as of August 7, 1,668 items were still be collected by the council – at a cost of £11,622.50 to residents.

Some of the items still to be collected include: 370 sofas, 363 mattresses, 162 bed frames, 91 armchairs, 20 toilets, 10 baths.

Items left uncollected by Kirklees Council (as of August 7 2018) Freedom of Information Request to Kirklees Council

A few of the less common items include: four rabbit hutches, three prams, two barbecues and a sun lounger that has been languishing since June 8.

The council now advises there may be delays of up to nine weeks on collections but that still leaves 243 items that were paid for over nine weeks ago.

Charges range from £1 for a bag of garden waste up to £20 for white goods such as fridge-freezers or cookers. There is a minimum call-out charge of £5.

The council says that items must be placed “outside ready for collection at the time of the order being placed (collection can be from 7am the next working day)” and “within the boundary of your property in the location you provided on the online service request form.”

It is also stated that collection staff will not enter homes, sheds or garages and the items must be free standing.

Mark Arnall, whose parents paid for the removal of an old toilet on July 15, said: “We said the rear garden on the form, which is where it is, but they also state they will contact you before collecting to make sure they know where it is.

“As they haven’t got in touch, it is where we said it would be.”

Karl Battersby, Strategic Director Economy and Infrastructure at Kirklees Council, said: “We have brought in extra resources to clear the backlog of requests and expect to be back to collecting all requests within three weeks by the end of the month.

“I would like to apologise to those who have experienced a delay and thank them for their continued patience.”