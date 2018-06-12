Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you like to book your holidays well in advance, vital information has just been confirmed.

Kirklees Council has agreed the school term dates for 2019/20.

Whether you’re a parent looking to get in early on the best deals or someone desperately trying to avoid clashing with the school holidays, the calendar has now been set in stone.

And after years of annoying differences between the different West Yorkshire councils, there has been a move to make them all the same.

The upcoming 2018/19 school year is the first time in several years where Kirklees’ autumn half term will be in line with other parts of West Yorkshire.

That plan to harmonise school holidays continues in 2019/20 with all the weeks off roughly the same as the six other neighbouring authorities.

The only differences for parents to note are that Leeds and Oldham are starting their 2019 school years two days later than everywhere else.

Bradford and Oldham also begin their Christmas breaks a day earlier than the others.

But winter half term, Easter and spring half terms are identical for all.

The end of the year sees all areas set Monday, July 20, 2020 as the last day of the year, except Leeds which is going to July 22 and Oldham, which is breaking up for the summer on July 16.

Kirklees Council has been encouraging Academy schools that it doesn’t control to stick to the same holidays as local authority ones.

At the cabinet meeting to approve the dates, Clr Viv Kendrick, said: “It’s nice to see the majority of our neighbouring councils have the same term dates, but more importantly for us, schools (within Kirklees) have the same term dates for each school, as that must be a huge help to families with children at different schools.”

KIRKLEES SCHOOL CALENDAR 2019/20

Autumn Term

Begins: Monday, September 2, 2019, to Friday, December 20.

Half Term: October 28 to November 1.

Christmas break: Monday, December 23 to January 5.

Spring Term

Begins: Monday, January 6, 2020, to Friday, April 3.

Half Term: February 17 to February 21.

Easter break: April 6 to April 17.

Summer Term

Begins: Monday, April 20, 2020, to Monday, July 20 (pupils likely to be given this day off)

Half Term: May 25 to May 29.