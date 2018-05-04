Labour has gained full control of Kirklees Council today after winning three seats.

It needed two for an overall majority.

Lib Dem leader Nicola Turner is among those who lost their seats - Nell Griffiths took the Colne Valley seat with just 94 extra votes.

