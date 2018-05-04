Labour has gained full control of Kirklees Council today after winning three seats.
It needed two for an overall majority.
Lib Dem leader Nicola Turner is among those who lost their seats - Nell Griffiths took the Colne Valley seat with just 94 extra votes.
Follow our live blog for reaction and click here to see a breakdown of results.
Calderdale Council is still to announce its results - click here to see them as they come in.
Calderdale results
Results are now dropping in for Calderdale Council.
Pictures from Cathedral House
RESULT: Lib Dem leader Nicola Turner loses Colne Valley seat to Labour
Only three wards left to announce
Results are coming in thick and fast - click here for a breakdown by ward
RESULT: Almondbury hold and Golcar gain
RESULTS: Kirkburton and Liversedge - Tory hold
Kirkburton
Bill Armer (Con) 2269
Paul Connolly (Lab) 1072
Richard Farnhill (LD) 90
Derek Hardcastle (Green) 1399
Liversedge
David Hall (Con) 2462
Jude McKaig (Lab) 1504
David Snee (LD) 127
Nicholas Whittingham (Green) 180
Batley East: Labour hold
RESULT: Labour retains Heckmondwike
RESULT: Green Party retain Newsome
Our local government reporter Nick Lavigueur has arrived at the count.
Voter turnout figure analysis by the Examiner has revealed a big difference in people’s likelihood to vote, based on where they live.
In Kirklees, data shows the people of Denby Dale were the keenest to have their say at the last local elections in 2016, with an impressive 42.5% getting out to vote.
Here’s the breakdown of the last local election turnout by ward.
The 51-member authority has been run by the Labour group under Clr Tim Swift’s leadership on a minority basis, meaning a handful of seats changing hands either way can have a major influence on its future direction.
Until May 3, the council’s make-up is Labour 23 seats, Conservatives 21 seats, Liberal Democrats five seats and two independent councillors.
The last time all 17 wards were contested was 2016, with an active UKIP factor.
There are 109 candidates anxiously waiting to find out whether they have gained, lost or held a seat in Kirklees today.
The main parties on Kirklees Council – Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrats – are fielding 24 candidates with the Green Party 22.
But there are some new party names on the ballot papers including the Pirate Party UK; the Yorkshire Party; the Dewsbury Borough Independents – Heavy Woollen District; and the Democrats and Veterans Party.
The Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts (TUSC) and UKIP will also field candidates.
Our political reporter Nick Lavigueur put together this guide to the key battles in this year’s local election.
The main points covered are
- What’s happening and what’s at stake?
- What’s the impact of Labour getting a majority?
- Is anyone important at risk?
- Which seats are crucial?
- Can the main parties get back into what has been an independent stronghold for the past five years?
Welcome to our local election live blog. We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day as the results come in.
Firstly let’s take a look at the current make up of Kirklees Council.