Kirklees Council's 2018 local election count is under way - and results are expected to arrive later this morning.

There are several key battles to be won across the borough. In the run up to the election, Labour had 33 of the 69 seats, the Conservatives 20 and the Lib Dems had nine.

The remaining seven seats were divided between four independents and three Green Party members.

A party needs 35 seats for a majority.

There are 109 candidates anxiously waiting to find out whether they have gained, lost or held a seat.

The main parties on Kirklees Council – Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrats – are fielding 24 candidates with the Green Party 22.

But there are some new party names on the ballot papers including the Pirate Party UK; the Yorkshire Party; the Dewsbury Borough Independents – Heavy Woollen District; and the Democrats and Veterans Party.

The Trade Unionists and Socialists Against Cuts (TUSC) and UKIP will also field candidates.

