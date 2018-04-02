The video will start in 8 Cancel

A gritter came unstuck by Easter Monday’s snowfall this afternoon.

The Kirklees Council gritting wagon was spotted with two wheels in a ditch along Greenfield Road.

While another was seen sliding back down hill in Longwood.

(Image: UGC HDE)

On Facebook, Tracey Tamasi shared a video of the gritter with two wheels off the ground, its plough filled with snow on Greenfield Road, a road that the council had been battling to keep open.

Not long after @HashtagMeltham reported seeing a gritter being towed, joking: “Meltham seems to have broken it!”

Plus a gritter was spotted sliding back down Dodlee Lane in Longwood, but the driver held his nerve before accelerating uphill.

Kirklees Winter said: “Our mechanics have been almost as busy as the drivers keeping the fleet on the road with the record number of grits - they’ll have it fixed soon hopefully.

“We’ve even had gritters reversing up roads to put grit down they can then drive on! If it’s slippy in a car a HGV with 7tn of grit on can be a handful to drive.”

Kirklees gritting teams had been out since 5am, around the time the snow began to fall, to clear the priority routes.

They were in action all morning, with Kirklees even halting Bank Holiday bin collections to focus on clearing the roads.

After the initial blast of the Beast from the East Kirklees had used 15,000 tonnes of its 25,000 tonne grit stockpile.