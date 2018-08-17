Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cash-strapped Kirklees Council has created a £25m war chest to put towards regeneration in the area.

And one of the first buildings to get an injection of cash will be the former Co-op premises in Huddersfield town centre.

The annexe to the original Co-op site, built in the 1930s and empty for more than a decade, is earmarked to become student flats.

The council, which owns the landmark building at the south end of New Street, has wanted to offload it for years.

Originally destined for retail use it was bought by the authority in late 2007 but plans never moved forward.

The economic crash of 2008 further affected the scheme and the building fell into disrepair.

Its most recent use was as a nightclub called Heaven & Hell chain but it closed in late 2004.

Now the council has wholeheartedly backed the proposal by Milnsbridge-based developer SKA Property Management to create a high-end 140-bed student accommodation to be named Renaissance Works.

The re-design will involve creating three extra floors wreathed in bronze cladding.

To ensure delivery of the project the council will provide a loan from its new Property Investment Fund (PIF), which has been set up to provide loans to developers to kick-start regeneration projects or developments that will boost Kirklees’ fortunes.

The amount has not been made public.

Clr Graham Turner, a senior member of the council’s Cabinet, said he fully supported the project.

“This has been a difficult site for a number of years and we welcome a local company developing it,” he said. “The redevelopment will have a positive impact on this area of Huddersfield town centre.”

Developers SKA Property Management have previously renovated other town centre buildings including Standard House and the Thatchers Furnishing buildings, both close to Huddersfield Bus Station, into flats.

Although geared towards the student market the Co-op project has been designed to be flexible.

News of the cash injection comes just days after councillors threw out plans to turn Huddersfield County Court into 156 student flats.

They said the town did not require further student accommodation.

The retention of three-storey Queensgate House, situated on the ring road across from the Co-op building, as a court was supported by the Ministry of Justice.

Referring to the Co-op project a council spokesperson said: “Finding a new purpose for former commercial and retail property is a key strand of the council’s approach of supporting our town centres.

“In this case the prominent position of the building and the negative impact that its current conditions have on its surroundings give this proposal additional significance.”

The request for loan support to refurbish the building is expected to be approved at the council’s next Cabinet meeting on August 21.