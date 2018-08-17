Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An ambitious project to make the most of Kirklees’ rich and diverse musical heritage has received a cash boost.

The project has received £299,032 from the Leeds LEP’s Business Rates Pool fund to spend on making Kirklees a world-class destination for music.

Kirklees Council announced its commitment to music in the 2016 Culture Kirklees report, and last year announced their ambitions for Kirklees to become a place where everyone can hear world-class music; and where children and young people have access to excellent musical experiences and education.

They are also looking to support the next generation of musicians and music professionals to build and sustain high quality careers, by providing access to the very best industry advice, career opportunities and performance routes. This funding is the first step on the road to achieving this.

The council hopes to bring together local, national and international partners to hold a year of music in 2023 to complement the plans for Leeds City of Culture, which is expected to take place at the same time.

The activity funded through this bid will kick start the plans, injecting much needed capacity to develop new skills and forge foundations that will make sure the project is sustainable.

Council leader Clr Shabir Pandor said: “As a council, we recognise the value of music on a places identity as well as its economic impact.

“There is a strong tradition of music making in the district with local music organisations being innovative within their approach and punching above their weight individually.

“We need to build upon this to promote the area, bring communities together, and give our creative industries a boost.

“The recent successful bid for money from the business rates pool is the first of what we hope to be many bids that bring funding into the district to deliver on our ambition for music.”

Created in 2014, the Business Rates Pool enables member authorities to retain and invest the proceeds of growth in business rates. To date, it has supported investments with a value of more than £11 million.