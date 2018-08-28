Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Electronic barriers are planned for one of Kirklees Council’s busiest tips.

The council has confirmed barriers are planned for Dewsbury household waste site.

In a bid to clamp down on people using the tip without permission, the barriers will only let vehicles in that are authorised to use it.

The council says the plan will free up staff from monitoring vehicles to helping people with their waste.

It says if the barriers are deemed a success they may be installed at the council's other sites in Huddersfield, Meltham, Upper Cumberworth and Birstall.

The system will work by using ANPR vehicle registration plate cameras linked to the council’s waste permit database, that will only activate the barrier if the vehicle is registered.

The designs or processes for the new barrier scheme have not yet been revealed – for instance what happens if the barrier won’t open and there is a queue of cars waiting to get in.

Currently staff from waste firm Suez have been helping people to fill in the registration online if they arrive at the site without the proper permit.

If they are using it illegally they are turned away.

Joanne Bartholomew, Kirklees Council’s Service Director: Commercial, Regulatory and Operational Services, said: “The council is working with Suez to trial automatic number plate recognition at our Dewsbury Household Waste Recycling Centre.

“Using an automatic barrier system should give staff more time to help people with their waste and recycling and keep the site tidy.

“We are currently in the planning stages and will provide more details once we have finalised them.

"If the technology is effective we will consider using it at all the sites.”

The plan marks another step in the council’s hardline position of keeping waste that it is not legally required to handle off its books, such as from people who do not live in the borough.

In 2016, in a bid to cut costs, the council stopped accepting “non-statutory” waste - such as rubble, soil and ceramics. Councillors have argued about fly-tipping ever since.

Evidence about whether fly-tipping has increased because of the changes has been mixed, with levels fluctuating wildly in the two years since the ban.

But the new proposals have again raised question marks about whether the new barriers will increase fly-tipping.

Lib Dem leader, Clr John Lawson, said he was concerned the move would deter people from using the tip.

He said: “With fly-tipping being a really big problem, how is this going to affect it.

“Is it going to increase it?

“If people using the tip at the moment are discouraged from using it because of the barriers, that would be a big concern.

“We need to be pragmatic and I hope we are going to monitor it and check if fly-tipping is affected.”

Clr Lawson, said if the scheme was used as an excuse to cut back on the staff who monitor the recycling centre, it would be a great shame as he felt they were vital for the “customer service” of the site.

Senior Conservative, Clr Martyn Bolt, whose Mirfield constituents will use the tip, said he was unaware of the plan.

He said he feared it would increase fly-tipping as people who were turned away decided to ditch their waste in the surrounding area.

"You often see rubbish dropped on the side of the road on the streets of Dewsbury," he said.

"If people get there and they can't drop off their domestic waste, there's a good chance they're going to fly tip it."

He added: "What's the reason for this? Is the council saying there's been hundreds of unregistered people using the tip. And why have they chosen Dewsbury?

"I'm also concerned about how much this technology is going to cost."