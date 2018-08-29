Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council’s embattled social services have received an unexpected £2.7m cash injection.

Two pots of money have been handed to the cash strapped authority – one a government grant specifically for adult social care, the other a lump sum from a new business rates retention scheme involving all councils in the Leeds City Region that could have been spent on anything.

With social care being the biggest drain on council finances, senior councillors have also agreed to pump the latter – worth £1.6m – into social services enhancements.

The cash boost will be used to buy new technology including a whole new IT system for the service, recruit more staff, improve accommodation and to enhance community services.

Clr Cathy Scott said the priorities might change as the government was expected to publish a green paper on the adult social care crisis this autumn – which could result in more funding.

She added: “This short term funding, while we can’t refuse it, it’s not going to help us long term.

“We need a long term sustainable plan.”

Cabinet members agreed and some also laid into their political rivals, who last February demanded the business rates retention cash was included in the core budget for 2018/19 and spent on other things.

Referring to the £1.6m grant, Clr Peter McBride said: “Is this the money our opponent parties wanted us to spend before we knew how much we were getting?

“Now we do know what we have, I’m pleased to see we're spending it very wisely.”

Council leader, Shabir Pandor, added: "If back in February we put this money into something other than social care there would have been a massive impact on the most vulnerable people in our society."

The decision on social care was one of many agreed at the second Kirklees Council cabinet meeting in just a week.

The council appears to be increasing the pace of change as it bids to transform amid vastly reduced central government support.

Last week a host of decisions were made including the funding of a new leisure centre in Spenborough, the transformation of the library service, the disposal of surplus land and property, and the controversial closure of some allotments to allow a new school to be built.

Tens of millions were also allocated to regeneration projects in Dewsbury and Huddersfield and a new fire safety policy for the council’s premises.

This afternoon (Wednesday) members of the council’s cabinet took more significant decisions, sparking a range of schemes over the coming years.

A £1m spend was agreed for revamping dozens of school kitchens over the next five years, at a rate of £200,000 per year.

About 85 schools are in line to have upgrades by 2023, including new serving counters and furniture for the pupils.

The money will also be used to replace or repair gas installations such as ovens, hot water heaters and boilers at 136 council run catering premises.

Councillors also agreed their to push ahead with their housing strategy, which as reported will see it attempt to fast-track the construction of 10,000 homes over the next five years, 1,000 of which will be facilitated through the sale of council land and premises to house builders.