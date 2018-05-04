The video will start in 8 Cancel

Labour has taken full control of Kirklees Council after it gained three seats from its rivals.

The ruling party now has a majority after it took two Liberal Democrat scalps – unseating the incumbent councillors in the Colne Valley and Golcar.

It also regained Ashbrow, which had been independent for the past six months after controversial councillor Jean Calvert quit Labour amid her council tax non-payment scandal.

The dramatic election count saw the crucial Colne Valley seat of Lib Dem leader Clr Nicola Turner, the last to be announced.

And there were cheers from Labour supporters as she was unseated by Nell Griffiths.

It was a miserable morning for the Lib Dems as Clr Andrew Marchington also lost his long held Golcar seat to Labour’s Richard Murgatroyd

The Lib Dems did have one victory to celebrate, retaining the hard fought Almondbury seat, a key target of both Labour and Conservative.

In North Kirklees there were no shocks as Labour, Lib Dem and Conservative candidates all held on to their safe seats.

In the Holme Valley, independent Clr Terry Lyons held his Holme Valley North seat in the face of resurgent support for Labour and Tory candidates while in the south there was no change with Clr Nigel Patrick holding his Tory seat.

Conservative seats in Kirkburton and Denby Dale were also retained.

The Green Party retained its dominance in Newsome, with Clr Karen Allison easily defeating the Labour challenge of Jo Lawson.

Labour now has 36 of the 69 seats on the council, meaning it can out vote the opposition without the support of independent or Green councillors.

The council will re-assemble later this month once Labour has decided who its leader will be for the upcoming municipal year.

A Labour group meeting is due to take place early next week.