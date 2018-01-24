Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The iconic clock tower by a Huddersfield school is set to be toppled within a few weeks.

Kirklees Council has confirmed it aims to demolish the structure at Mount Pleasant Primary School by the end of March.

The news the council had backtracked on a vow to save the tower has been a shock to campaigners who tried to save it.

After more than a year of protests about the council’s plans to knock the tower down the axe was lifted in mid-2016.

In July that year, leader of Kirklees Council, Clr David Sheard, told the Examiner the council had backed down and would retain the historic structure.

But in early January this year a planning application to demolish the 1875 built tower appeared.

The council could not explain the u-turn, referring the Examiner to a 2015 decision to forge ahead with the demolition.

Now, with the end of the project to rebuild the Lockwood school nearing, the end for the famous tower is also nigh.

The council has said it wants the contractors doing the revamp to take it down as part of the wider demolition of the old buildings and landscaping of the grounds to create new play areas.

On Wednesday, the council’s cabinet committed an extra £125,000 to the £425,000 already spent, on completing the new school, which was one of the most dilapidated in the country.

The government has put up the estimated £8m for the majority of the project.

Cabinet member, Clr Graham Turner, said: ”This was a very, very difficult project to get off the ground.

“A lot of time and effort was spent reaching a solution.

“The demolition will create a little bit more ground space for the school.

“It’s vital our children have the best possible facilities for play while they’re at school.”