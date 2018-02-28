Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Controversial plans to hugely increase cremation and burial costs look set to be shelved.

There was anger last September after Kirklees Council revealed plans to massively hike fees and introduce Friday afternoon and out of hours premiums.

Religious protestors claimed they were being discriminated against as certain faiths, including Muslims and Jews, require their dead are buried as soon as possible and so they cannot be scheduled to cheaper “off peak” times.

The council has now revealed revised proposals after hastily arranging a public consultation late last year.

And they show many of the unpopular price rises and new charges have been dropped.

Plans to bring in new fees of as much as £477 for “out of hours” burials and a £99 premium for Friday afternoons have been abandoned.

But out of hours cremations and Saturday cremations will still be charged at a premium of roughly double – currently set at £1,347.

The plan to make services for under 18s free of charge have been retained.

And a proposal to offer burials on Sundays has been brought in.

From April, prices for burial services will rise by £118 to £1,933 – the average of the other West Yorkshire authorities.

Weekday cremation charges will rise by inflation which will see a basic 45 minute service go up £14 to £713.

The council says it is also seeking to boost the number of cremations available by adjusting service times.

Deputy Leader of Kirklees Council, Clr Shabir Pandor, said: “We have worked hard to find a charging structure that reflects the costs of the service we are offering with people’s ability to pay.

“By moving to a West Yorkshire average for burials we are at the right level compared to our neighbours and we have managed to create a service delivery model that works for all faiths and those of no faith.

“We had some important principles that we have held throughout – that services should be free to those under 18 for example – and we have retained that when other local authorities are moving away from that principle.

“A seven day service with time slots available at the weekend alongside a more efficient booking system mean we will offer a comprehensive service.

“I believe my colleagues will be able to back this at the cabinet meeting and we have committed to continue engaging with interested groups in the future to ensure we stay fit for purpose.”

Burials and interment of cremated remains are provided at 14 cemeteries across Kirklees.

Cremations take place at two locations, in Huddersfield and Dewsbury Moor.

Currently, the service provides approximately 500 burials, around 120 interments and 3,000 cremations each year.

Cabinet members will be asked to approve the proposals at their meeting on Tuesday, March 6.