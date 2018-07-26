Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council chiefs have begun the hunt for four new directors amid moves to bolster leadership, following a turbulent few years at the top.

A new finance chief – likely to earn almost £100,000 – and a permanent children’s services boss – set to enjoy a salary of about £115,000 – are among the roles Kirklees Council is looking to fill over the next few months.

Two new service directors – who earn between £85,000 and £98,615 – are also proposed. One role is vacant while the other is a temporary role that the council is looking to make permanent.

The boost to the senior team comes after Kirklees radically slimmed down its top executives following austerity cuts.

A number of senior management posts have been left unfilled over the past few years and the council’s children’s services department has been led by a director seconded from Leeds City Council as it continues to recover from its damning Ofsted rating in 2016 .

A host of high profile departures have included chief executive Adrian Lythgo , finance director David Smith, who retired, and children’s services chief, Sarah Callaghan, who lasted less than a year after the government installed its own troubleshooter to steer the crucial service back onto the right track.

It has now emerged that the incumbent finance boss Debbie Hogg has also recently moved on, to take up a more senior role at Doncaster Council.

Her role, which is crucial to managing the cash strapped council’s shrinking budgets, is currently being advertised with recruitment firm Davidson and Partners with interviews due to take place next month.

The new person at the helm of children’s services – to be called Strategic Director for Children and Families – will be recruited later this year, some two years on from the service being put in special measures by the Department for Education .

The other jobs include the newly created role of Service Director for Growth and Housing, and the long vacant post of Service Director for Economy and Regeneration.

'Recruiting to these posts will ... drive the organisation forward towards our vision for a strong, sustainable economy'

Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “The move to recruit a permanent Director of Children’s Services for Kirklees is reflective of our successful improvement journey thus far and will prepare us for the next stage when statutory responsibility transfers back to us.

“The move has been endorsed by government ministers and the children’s services commissioner as being integral to our continued improvement.

“Our relationship with Leeds will continue once the new director is in place to ensure consistency.

“The posts of Finance Director and Service Director for Economy and Regeneration are currently vacant.

“We are looking to make the temporary role of Service Director for Growth and Housing a permanent one.

“Given our commitment to delivering 10,000 new homes, with 1,000 on council land, this is a key strategic role.

“The new post holder will support the Strategic Director for Economy and Infrastructure to make sure Kirklees continues to be represented in regional matters.

“Recruiting to these posts will make sure that the council’s leadership team has the necessary capacity to drive the organisation forward towards our vision for a strong, sustainable economy where residents enjoy a great quality of life – leading to thriving communities, growing businesses, high prosperity and low inequality, and where people enjoy better health throughout their lives.”

The latest publication of senior salaries at Kirklees Council shows chief executive Jacqui Gedman earns approximately £150,000 while the three strategic directors, Karl Battersby, Richard Parry and Rachel Spencer-Henshall, are in the £114,000 and £127,000 salary bracket.

There are a further nine directors in the £83,000 to £96,000 range and more than 60 managers in the two levels below that, who all earn between £50,000 and £70,000.