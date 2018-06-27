Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Local authorities across the region have come under scrutiny for spending on air travel for officers, with the figure nationally approaching £7 million.

Kirklees came third in the list of Yorkshire’s 20 councils with a three-year spend totalling just under £32,000.

Sheffield tops the list in Yorkshire with spending of £63,000. Leeds spent just over £47,000 during the same period. The average spend for a local authority was just over £29,000.

The figures identify numbers of international flights but do not focus on domestic travel. Sheffield spent money on 66 European trips and 52 flights to world destinations. Leeds notched up 135 flights to Europe and further afield.

Kirklees’ spending was on a handful of international flights and some domestic trips.

A spokesman for Kirklees Council said the use of air travel by officers and councillors was “really rare” and that anyone charging flights to the authority was encouraged to fly standard class “or effectively the cheaper way to go”.

In confirming that the money spent on flights – £31,966.17 – was accurate the Kirklees spokesman said it reflected 131 separate transactions but did not identify elements such as airport transfers, administration fees and how many people had travelled on specific trips.

He said one bill for £1,900 encompassed a group booking for 18 people travelling Economy class to Belfast on EasyJet.

A high-profile trip to the south of France by Clr Shabir Pandor, now council leader, and Karl Battersby, strategic director for economy and infrastructure, in March this year to attend the MIPIM real estate exhibition and conference in Cannes , falls outside the timescale of the FoI request.

However the cost of airfares to the event, at which was announced a five-year plan to build 10,000 new homes in Kirklees, was largely covered by private sector sponsors. The amount spent by the council on tickets was £776.

Commenting at the time the council said it was vital for the borough to take part to compete with other areas for developers’ money.

The council used MIPIM to announce its Big Build – a programme to accelerate the construction of homes in the borough by building 10,000 new properties in just five years.

Mr Battersby said: “The £31,966 figure covers more than 130 transactions over more than three years. It does not however include how much of this amount was reimbursed by outside organisations at a later stage. The figure covers all air travel by councillors and council officers.

“We make a conscious effort to limit the amount of travel by air – the vast majority is by train using standard class fares. Occasionally, flights have been taken to attend training or conferences by either councillors or senior staff.”

The data was released by the TaxPayers’ Alliance (TPA) and followed Freedom of Information (FoI)requests it made to the UK’s local authorities for the period January 2015 to February this year.

The TPA said some spending was “particularly dubious”. Under the heading “expensive and peculiar flights” it highlighted six business class flights to Tokyo paid for by Sunderland City Council and costing £26,583.

Liverpool City Council took flights to Kabul, Somaliland, Basra, and Liberia.

Information released by the council under the FoI request showed that staff and councillors had used five-and-a-half European flights. The “half” related to a one-way ticket. Destinations included Warsaw, Memmingen, Munich, Portugal, Budapest and Nice.

However the point of departure and point of arrival for several journeys was not detailed, including two flights in July 2015 that together cost £1,995.