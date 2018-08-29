Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council is to fast-track house building in the borough by offering up its own land.

The council has unveiled a list of public sites for disposal in an effort to build 1,000 new homes by 2023.

More than 40 are being put forward for construction, some of which are open land while others are disused council facilities such as schools or depots.

Some of the proposals are for social housing but others are being offered up for homes for the open market.

The plans is all part of the council’s Big Build, which was announced by Clr Shabir Pandor at a glitzy conference on the French Riviera last March.

It is aiming to facilitate 10,000 homes in total in the borough in just five years.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Many of those will be on private land released in the Local Plan, while others will be on public sites that the council is doing its best to make available – most controversially, the Bradley Park golf course site.

A report, set to be rubber-stamped by senior councillors on Wednesday (Aug 29), seeks to unlock 41 council owned plots for building as soon as possible.

Notable sites include; a disused council depot in Mirfield town centre, land at the Fartown depot at Flint Street, land at Thewlis Lane in Crosland Hill, land off Fenay Lane in Almondbury and three former schools – Gomersal Primary, Stile Common Infants at Newsome and RM Grylls Middle School at Liversedge.

It is not clear if the Flint Street plan means the mothballing of the entire depot.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

In Mirfield, the plan will see a Mencap care home for 25 adults with learning disabilities in nearby Ravensthorpe, said to have a £1m backlog of maintenance, moved to the former council depot at St Paul’s Road.

Housing association Connect Housing has already agreed to finance the plan.

Another proposal will see land at Mayman Lane, Batley used to create a home for people with profound and complex behaviour.

Other plans include the creation of so-called ‘Extra Care’ or sheltered housing facilities – homes for the elderly that let them live independently but have some personal or medical support on the doorstep.

Councillors affected by the dozens of plans have been consulted and the report includes their comments.

While some agree, many are unhappy about the plans.

Referring to the Fenay Lane plan, Clr Alison Munro lists a number of objections, including traffic, air pollution, destruction of wildlife habitat and lack of school places.

Referring to plans at Fern Lea Road in Lindley, which appears to be the recreation ground behind the Black Bull pub, councillors Cahal Burke and Richard Eastwood said they objected to the plan.

Their comment says they feel Lindley is being developed too fast without thought to schooling, and doctors and they want the land asset transferred to a community group to keep it as an open space.