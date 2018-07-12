Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council has written off almost £13 million in unpaid council tax payments since 2013.

The figure was revealed through a Freedom of Information request that also showed the authority has sent out close on half a million warning letters during the last five years along with more than 140,000 court summonses to pursue outstanding debt.

The scale of the write-off places Kirklees second in a list of West Yorkshire’s five councils. Bradford came in first with £18m followed by Kirklees, then Calderdale (£6.5m), Leeds (£4m) and Wakefield (£3.3m).

Kirklees has pursued non-payers for the money they owe prosecuting 22,614 people last year - down from a high of 27,288 in 2014/15.

But unlike its sister councils in Bradford and Calderdale, which between them saw 98 people being sent to prison, no Kirklees residents were jailed for unpaid council tax debt during the last five years.

Leading Labour councillor Graham Turner said: “We always incur some debt from unpaid bills. If someone has moved out of the area, gone bankrupt or passed away then that debt might not be possible to recover.

“We don’t sit back. We send out warning letters within a matter of weeks. We do chase as rigorously as possible within the law to recover all council tax.

“We do have a very successful collection rate. Officers have been putting a lot of effort into getting people to pay by direct debit and that work still continues.

“It’s the best way to collect and helps people manage their budgets better. I would like to think that the amount collected will go up every year. We are making every effort.”

Kirklees wrote off £8.1m of bad debt in 2012/13, £7.4m in 2013/14 and £8.9m in 2014/2015. In 2015/2016 the amount was down to £5.8m. The figures include council tax as well as lost rents and business rates.

A report into bad debt showed the council collected 96% of all council tax owed in 2016/17, up from 95.6% the year before.

Kirklees Council tax debt written off since 2013 - £12.63m

Warning letters sent out since 2013 - 423,831

Court summonses sent out since 2013 - 140,117

Individuals prosecuted since 2013 - 119,866

Individuals jailed for unpaid council tax debt since 2013 - none