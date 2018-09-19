Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees’ industrial heritage is to form the heart of a six-week festival to build on the success of popular events such as the Tour de Yorkshire.

There are plans to pump £300,000 into a district-wide community festival on the theme of textiles to be held next summer.

The event is expected to involve schools, colleges and the University of Huddersfield and to offer both outdoor and indoor activities.

The thrust of the festival is to help create a “feelgood factor” in the borough as well as driving forward a positive regional, national and international profile that will appeal to visitors and investors.

Supporters of the project, which has been approved by senior councillors on Kirklees Council’s Cabinet, say it will build on the excitement and atmosphere of Le Grand Depart and the Tour de Yorkshire.

What’s more, it is expected to counter negativity around Kirklees’ lack of cohesive identity, low regional and national profile, and the general lack of excitement and buzz about the area .

Clr Naheed Mather described it as “a tapestry and a testament to Kirklees.”

Her colleague Clr Masood Ahmed said it acknowledged diverse communities and how they had worked together.

Agreeing the spending, Clr Graham Turner said the improvement of Kirklees’ profile and reputation would put its towns and villages “on the map and in the nation’s consciousness.”

He said a new festival promoting the area’s strong textiles heritage could maximise global media coverage through participating in regional and national events.

“Textiles was the foundation on which much of Kirklees was founded. The industry has a common thread that binds us all together.

“The festival is not about the past, it’s about looking forward to the future and showcasing the skills, talents and creativity of our residents including students.

“We have world-beating companies using ground-breaking technology that will produce the textiles of the future and by working in partnership with [them] I see a future full of promise for us all.

“The festival gives us a chance to celebrate the here and now and the future.”

Planning for the event is to begin this month by engaging key partners and communities. A programme of community engagement will start in the autumn to produce work to be exhibited in summer 2019.