Middle aged Kirklees folk are burying their heads in the sand and ignoring the offer of a free over 40s NHS health check, analysis reveals.

In England everyone registered with a GP is contacted when they turn 40-years-old, offering them a series of tests.

Many people are reminded to make an appointment with their doctor by a series of text messages to their phone.

Now analysis by Diabetes UK has found that most people never take up the offer.

Fewer than half of over 40s in Yorkshire have actually had the health check in the past five years – which could spot the early signs of diabetes, stroke, kidney disease, heart disease and dementia.

On 39% of people in Yorkshire attended an appointment compared with an England average of 44%.

The figures show a huge variation in performance by different areas.

Some of the responsibility for promoting the health checks lies with local authorities.

The data shows just 39% of eligible people in Kirklees got the checks, compared with 45% in Calderdale and 44% in Leeds and Bradford.

Wakefield was one of the worst in the country with only 21% of eligible people getting the checks.

Diabetes UK said it was urging local authorities to do more to get people to their health check, as it was a vital way of screening for people at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Rachel Martin, Improving Care Manager at Diabetes UK said: “The success of the programme in certain areas is due to local councils working hard to make it easier for people to attend these free health checks, that only take 15 minutes and can help keep people healthy.

“It is absolutely vital that all people who are eligible in every area get a health check.

“If left undiagnosed Type 2 diabetes can lead to devastating complications including blindness, amputations, stroke and kidney failure, but with the right treatment and support people living with diabetes can lead a long, full and healthy life.”

There are 12.3 million people at increased risk of developing diabetes and knowing their risk could help them prevent the onset of the condition.

It is also estimated that there are nearly 1 million people currently living with Type 2 diabetes who don’t know they have it because they haven’t been diagnosed.

To get your free NHS health check contact your GP.

Click here to find out your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.