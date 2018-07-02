Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council has found itself with an unexpected million-pound “windfall” after underspending over the last year - despite having to make cuts totalling 54m.

Members of the Labour-led Cabinet have asked officers to identify how the money - 1.6m - might be spent.

And they have earmarked it for “place-based public area improvements”, which, de-jargonised, means improving the look of some streets and possibly environmental work.

The issue will be considered at a meeting of full council in July.

“It’s a totally open book at the moment,” said Clr Graham Turner, who said the one-off savings had been made in spite of funding being slashed during the era of austerity.

He added: “Despite the challenges of having to cut million from the budget we managed an underspend of 6 million.

“Delivering this level of savings has not been without its impact on residents as we continue to reduce services and remove some altogether, increase charges for certain council services and continue to reduce the amount of staff we employ.

“It’s also worth noting that demand for many of these services that our most vulnerable residents, those with long term illnesses and disabilities, and an ageing population need and rely on, is continuing to increase.”

Council Leader Clr Shabir Pandor said the underspend was down to service charges, transformation activity, use of external budgets including the Better Care Fund, and agreed use of balances.

“It is important that these are not just seen as cuts,” he said. “The transformation activity we are developing and investing in means that we will actually deliver better and more appropriate services in future. This activity - which was responsible for almost million savings - means we will be in a better shape as a council to deliver the services and partnerships our communities deserve.”