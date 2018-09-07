Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council has adopted a “wait and see” approach to the UK’s divorce with the European Union next year.

But with just over six months to go until the March 29 deadline the Labour-run authority has come under fire for seemingly lacking a pro-active stance.

It has not set aside any funds from its financial reserves as a contingency.

Kirklees was asked via a Freedom of Information request for details of its Brexit Impact Assessment, if one has been conducted.

Specifically it was asked for the projected impact on employment, household incomes, council tax and business rates revenue, crime levels, and immigration into the district from both within and without the EU.

It was also asked for details of any plans that have been drawn up by the council to mitigate the effects of any failure (on the part of national government) to negotiate a deal with the EU before the end of March 2019.

Finally it was asked for details of any money that has been put into the council’s reserves specifically to mitigate the impact of Brexit.

The council’s FoI team initially responded saying: “The council does not hold this information.”

But after a further request for a more detailed statement, a council spokesman revealed that the authority was working with colleagues “at a regional level” to monitor the potential impacts of Brexit on the region’s economy “and therefore on Kirklees”.

He added: “This work will step up as we become clearer about the nature of any deal with the EU, or in the event there is no deal.

“As yet, no specific budget has been set aside for this work, however the position is reflected in the corporate risk register which is reported to Cabinet.”

The comment has not gone down well with the council’s Liberal Democrat group, which said more evidence of pre-planning was required.

Deputy Leader Cahal Burke said local government faced risk and uncertainty around the challenges posed by Brexit, not least large policy decisions on EU funding, the legal framework and the progress of devolution deals, which would have “a significant impact”.

He said there was “no guarantee” that local government could continue to tap into EU funding packages for investment and development once the UK’s departure from the EU is initiated.

“Local government now has the task of steering all the challenges that Brexit will present, whilst facing a future of uncertainty.

“Kirklees needs to be proactive in planning now and not just waiting to see what happens.

“Since the referendum, the Local Government Authority and councils have produced evidence that, under any scenario, the impact of Brexit will differ depending on the local economy. We need to be mindful of that in Kirklees.”

Kirklees’ response is markedly different to that of its neighbour Calderdale, which is “completing a comprehensive updated risk and impact assessment” to be presented in the Autumn. It will consider setting aside money this month.

Bradford Council has made “no explicit plans” for no deal but is monitoring the situation describing it as “most disruptive of all scenarios”. Its response to the referendum result was set out in October 2016.

Leeds City Council will adjust its financial reserves “accordingly” but says it has not undertaken a specific impact assessment as Brexit negotiations are still ongoing.

Wakefield Council has set aside £5m, which will be re-allocated elsewhere if it is not needed for Brexit.

The Conservative group on Kirklees Council was approached for a statement.