Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council’s deputy leader has revealed a plan to build 10,000 new homes in just five years.

Clr Shabir Pandor and Karl Battersby, Kirklees Council's strategic director for economy and infrastructure, have flown out to MIPIM – the world’s leading international property and investment event in Cannes, France.

He is not alone as councils from across the UK have packed off their leaders and chief executives to the event on the beaches of the exclusive French resort in a bid to secure private investment.

Representatives from Huddersfield University are also known to be attending.

Clr Pandor is part of a delegation from the Leeds City Region, which also includes the leaders of Bradford, Leeds and Wakefield councils.

Kirklees Council says Clr Pandor’s attendance has mostly been funded by the private sector and it is vital for the borough to take part to compete with other areas for developers’ money.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority – the regional local government body – said it had funded part of the exhibition space and the stand build.

It said private sector sponsorship covered all other activities including “networking receptions.”

Altogether 6,500 delegates from the UK are due to attend.

Clr Pandor is using the world’s biggest property event to announce the council’s Big Build – a programme to accelerate the construction of homes in the borough.

Speaking about the bold initiative, Clr Pandor revealed the council is proposing to build 1,000 of the 10,000 homes itself on council-owned sites.

It will create a new housing development company to do so.

Clr Pandor said Kirklees Council was “proud” to have been invited to MIPIM, giving it the “opportunity to put Kirklees in the spotlight” in front of “many influential international developers and investors.”

He added: “The Big Build is a major opportunity for us to accelerate the rate of housing delivery across Kirklees.

“This not only provides the homes our residents need but, looking outwardly, helps us as a region to attract and retain the talent which businesses across the Leeds City Region need to fuel growth and underpin our regional economy as a whole.

“We know that we have a great deal to offer people in terms of lifestyle here in Kirklees.

“Our great strength is our location at the centre of the northern powerhouse – on the major north/south and east/west M1/M62 corridors of the M1 and M62. “Around 70% of our district is rural, yet neighbouring cities are commutable within 40 minutes.

“We have England’s top performing sixth form – Greenhead College, and a university voted number one in the world for teaching excellence.

“Huddersfield has been recognised previously as a town offering the best and most affordable quality of living and house price growth reported by the Halifax Bank over the last 12 months puts Huddersfield in the top ten of towns in the UK.

“This is certainly a great place to live.”

Further details of The Big Build are set to be revealed over coming weeks, culminating in The Big Build Seminar planned for summer 2018 where landowners, investors, developers and contractors will be able to talk directly to officials about becoming involved.

Those interested can pre-register interest in attending at www.kirklees.gov.uk/bigbuild .