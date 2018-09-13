Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees says it has 'no clarity' on why bin workers are set to vote for indefinite strike action on Friday.

Dozens of Unison members are expected to attend a meeting at the Navigation Tavern, Mirfield, at 10am on Friday to decide what action they wish to take over their grievances.

The union has raised a series of grievances including being unable to take holidays due to staff shortages and allegations of mismanagement, bullying, racism and unmanageable workloads.

The council has taken on 10 permanent staff and 30 temporary ones to address staff shortages and Karl Battersby, the council's strategic director for economy and infrastructure, said today (Wednesday) investigations into the other issues were either completed or under way - leaving the council unclear what the strike action was for.

He said: "We have no clarity on what the issues are that would call for strike action before the end of September.

"We have put significant additional resource into the service as agreed, and have not refused any leave requests which have been submitted.

"We have concluded a number of the HR investigations, and a number of further investigations are being carried out to make sure we deal with all issues that were raised as part of the independent investigation.

"We are therefore dealing with, or have already dealt with the reasons for the strike ballot, which were the inability to take leave and accusations of bullying and harassment."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Kirklees residents face the prospect of an all-out, indefinite bin strike if Unison members vote that way on Friday.

Paul Holmes, Unison’s Kirklees branch secretary, told the Examiner this week he thought there would be a lot of disappointment amongst members over the perceived lack of progress on the outstanding issues.

He said: "We have not met management since August 2, I don't understand it. If I were them I would have met with me.

"There's been nothing at all. We have written four or five letters asking for a meeting. Members are coming to the end of their tether."

However, the veteran union campaigner said Kirklees management staff had agreed to a meeting on Wednesday September 26.

Asked how he thought the vote would go he said: "I can't tell from this distance."

Unison members face three possibilities on Friday. These include strike action taken in one week blocks from Monday October 1, so-called 'nuisance' action as was used in a recent dispute in Birmingham or an indefinite, all-out strike.

There are around 200,000 bins in Kirklees with 60% of them situated in the Huddersfield area. The previous action saw the Huddersfield and Holme Valley area seriously affected but much less so in North Kirklees which includes Dewsbury.