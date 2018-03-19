Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees schools are aiming to open after the mini Beast from the East -although some may open later.

The roads remain icy in places after the weekend's snowfall, however Kirklees Council's gritting teams have been out all weekend and again this morning to grit the roads.

We'll bring you updates as we get them.

Linthwaite Ardron CE (VA) J and I School: School says: "Due to flood school will not open until at least 10am. Further updates will be posted on school website & sent by text once the situation & damage has been assessed."

At 8.50am the Linthwaite school confirmed it would not open today. On the school website they said the Church Lane school would remain closed due to a "significant flood in school".

Lindey Junior School: School will open at 11am today, Monday 19th March 2018, due to boiler failure.