More than 30 schools in Kirklees have already decided to close on Friday 2 March due to the severe snow and ice.
Almost all schools closed on Thursday due to the Beast from the East and Storm Emma creating havoc across the region.
But some did manage to remain open.
This is the list of schools confirmed as closed for Friday:
All Saints Catholic College, Specialist in Humanities - Secondary School CLOSED
Batley Girls' High School - Secondary School CLOSED
Birkenshaw CE (VC) Primary School CLOSED
Carlinghow Princess Royal J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
Ethos College - Referral Unit CLOSED
Gomersal St Mary’s CE (VC) Primary School CLOSED
Headlands CE (VC) J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
Heaton Avenue Primary School - Academy CLOSED
Hightown Junior Infant & Nursery School - Primary School CLOSED
Hillside Primary School LATE START
Friday 2nd March, Breakfast club cancelled and school open to pupils at 10am to allow safe journeys to school for staff and pupils
Hyrstmount Junior School - Primary School CLOSED
King James's School - Secondary School CLOSED
Moorlands Primary School CLOSED
Old Bank J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
Orchard Primary Academy - Primary School CLOSED
Primary Pupil Referral Service CLOSED
Purlwell I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
Ravenshall School - Special School CLOSED
Royds Hall Community School - secondary and both primary sites CLOSED
Shaw Cross I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy - Secondary School CLOSED
St John's CE (VC) Infant School (Dewsbury) - Primary School CLOSED
St Paulinus Catholic Primary School CLOSED
The John Curwen Co-operative Primary Academy CLOSED
The Mirfield Free Grammar and Sixth Form - Secondary School CLOSED
Warwick Road Primary School CLOSED
Westborough High School - Secondary School CLOSED
Westfields Pupil Referral Unit CLOSED
Whitcliffe Mount School - Secondary School CLOSED
Windmill Church of England Primary School CLOSED