More than 30 schools in Kirklees have already decided to close on Friday 2 March due to the severe snow and ice.

Almost all schools closed on Thursday due to the Beast from the East and Storm Emma creating havoc across the region.

But some did manage to remain open.

This is the list of schools confirmed as closed for Friday:

All Saints Catholic College, Specialist in Humanities - Secondary School CLOSED

Batley Girls' High School - Secondary School CLOSED

Birkenshaw CE (VC) Primary School CLOSED

Carlinghow Princess Royal J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

Ethos College - Referral Unit CLOSED

Gomersal St Mary’s CE (VC) Primary School CLOSED

Headlands CE (VC) J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

Heaton Avenue Primary School - Academy CLOSED

Hightown Junior Infant & Nursery School - Primary School CLOSED

Hillside Primary School LATE START

Friday 2nd March, Breakfast club cancelled and school open to pupils at 10am to allow safe journeys to school for staff and pupils

Hyrstmount Junior School - Primary School CLOSED

King James's School - Secondary School CLOSED

Moorlands Primary School CLOSED

Old Bank J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

Orchard Primary Academy - Primary School CLOSED

Primary Pupil Referral Service CLOSED

Purlwell I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

Ravenshall School - Special School CLOSED

Royds Hall Community School - secondary and both primary sites CLOSED

Shaw Cross I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy - Secondary School CLOSED

St John's CE (VC) Infant School (Dewsbury) - Primary School CLOSED

St Paulinus Catholic Primary School CLOSED

The John Curwen Co-operative Primary Academy CLOSED

The Mirfield Free Grammar and Sixth Form - Secondary School CLOSED

Warwick Road Primary School CLOSED

Westborough High School - Secondary School CLOSED

Westfields Pupil Referral Unit CLOSED

Whitcliffe Mount School - Secondary School CLOSED

Windmill Church of England Primary School CLOSED