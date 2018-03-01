Almost 100 schools have been closed across Kirklees on Thursday 1 March as the snow and ice cause chaos.
Many were closed on Wednesday but the severe weather has continued and now almost all are shut.
Here is the full list:
All Hallows Infant & Nursery - Primary School CLOSED
All Saints Catholic College - Secondary School CLOSED
Almondbury Community School - All-through School CLOSED
Ashbrow Community School - Primary School CLOSED
Bailiff Bridge Junior & Infant School CLOSED
Barkisland Primary School CLOSED
Batley Girls' High School - Secondary School CLOSED
Batley Grammar School - Secondary School CLOSED
Batley Parish CE (VA) J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
Battyeford CE (VC) Primary School CLOSED
BBG Academy - Secondary School CLOSED
Berry Brow Infant & Nursery - Primary School CLOSED
Birkby I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
Birkby Junior School CLOSED
Birkenshaw CE (VC) Primary School CLOSED
Birstall Primary Academy CLOSED
Boothroyd Primary Academy CLOSED
Brockholes Junior & Infant - Primary School CLOSED
Brighouse High School CLOSED
Calder High School - CLOSED
Carlinghow Princess Royal J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
Carlton Junior & Infant - Primary School CLOSED
Castle Hall Academy - Secondary School CLOSED
Castle Hill School - Special educational needs (SEN) - All- through CLOSED
Christ Church CE Academy - Primary School CLOSED
Clough Head J and I School - Primary School CLOSED
Colne Valley High School - Secondary School CLOSED
Cowlersley Primary School CLOSED
Crossley Fields J and I School - Primary School CLOSED
Crossley Heath School CLOSED
Crow Lane Primary and Foundation Stage School - Primary School CLOSED
Cumberworth CE (VA) First School - Primary School CLOSED
Dalton School Junior Infant and Nursery - Primary School CLOSED
Denby CE (VA) First School - Primary School CLOSED
Denby Dale First and Nursery School - Primary School CLOSED
Diamond Wood Community Academy - Primary School CLOSED
Earlsheaton Infant School - Primary School CLOSED
East Bierley - Primary chool CLOSED
Eastborough Junior & Infants - Primary School CLOSED
Elland Junior & Infant School CLOSED
Emley First School - Primary School CLOSED
Ethos College - Referral Unit CLOSED
Farnley Tyas CE (VC) First School - Primary School CLOSED
Field Lane Junior & Infant - Primary School CLOSED
Fieldhead Primary Academy CLOSED
Fixby J and I School - Primary School CLOSED
Flatts Nursery School CLOSED
Flockton CE (VC) First School - Primary School CLOSED
Golcar J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
Gomersal Primary School CLOSED
Gomersal St Mary’s CE (VC) Primary School CLOSED
Greetland Academy CLOSED
Hade Edge Junior & Infants - Primary School CLOSED
Halifax Academy CLOSED
Hanging Heaton CE (VC) J and I School - Primary School CLOSED
Hartshead J and I School - Primary School CLOSED
Headfield CE (VC) Junior School - Primary School CLOSED
Headlands CE (VC) J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
Healey J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
Heaton Avenue Primary School - Academy CLOSED
Heckmondwike Grammar School - Secondary School CLOSED
Heckmondwike Primary School CLOSED
Helme CE (VA) J and I School - Primary School CLOSED
Hepworth Junior & Infant - Primary School CLOSED
High Bank J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
Highburton CE (VC) First School - Primary School CLOSED
Hightown Junior & Infant Primary School
Hillside Primary School CLOSED
Hinchliffe Mill J and I School - Primary School CLOSED
Holme Junior & Infant School - Primary School CLOSED
Holmfirth High School - Secondary School CLOSED
Holmfirth J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
Honley High School - Secondary School CLOSED
Hopton Primary School CLOSED
Howard Pary - Primary School CLOSED
Hyrstmount Junior School - Primary School CLOSED
Joseph Norton Academy - Special School CLOSED
Kaye's F and N School - Primary School CLOSED
King James's School - Secondary School CLOSED
Kirkburton CE (VA) First School - Primary School CLOSED
Kirkburton Middle School CLOSED
Lightcliffe Academy - CLOSED
Lindley Church of England Infants - Primary School CLOSED
Lindley Junior School - Primary School CLOSED
Linthwaite Ardron CE (VA) J and I School - Primary School CLOSED
Littletown J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
Lowerhouses CE (VC) J I and EY School - Primary School CLOSED
Manor Croft Academy - Secondary School CLOSED
Marsden Infant & Nursery - Primary School CLOSED
Meltham CE (VC) Primary School CLOSED
Meltham Moor Primary School CLOSED
Mill Lane Primary School CLOSED
Millbridge Junior & Infants - Primary School CLOSED
Moldgreen Community Primary School CLOSED
Moor End Academy - Secondary School CLOSED
Moorlands Primary School CLOSED
Nether Hall Learning Campus - Secondary School CLOSED
Netherthong Primary School CLOSED
Netherton I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
Newsome Junior School CLOSED
Nields Junior * Infants - Primary School CLOSED
Norristhorpe J and I School - Primary School CLOSED
North Huddersfield Trust School - Secondary School CLOSED
Oak CE (VC) Primary School (Junior) CLOSED
Old Bank Junior & Infant School CLOSED
Orchard Primary Academy - Primary School CLOSED
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School CLOSED
Overthorpe C of E Academy - Primary School CLOSED
Paddock J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
Park Road J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
Pentland Infant & Nursery - Primary School CLOSED
Primary Pupil Referral Service CLOSED
Purlwell I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
Ravensthorpe CE (VC) Junior School CLOSED
Rawthorpe Junior School CLOSED
Rawthorpe St James - Primary School CLOSED
Reinwood Community Junior School - Primary School CLOSED
Reinwood I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
Ripponden Junior & Infant School CLOSED
Roberttown CE (VC) J and I School - Primary School CLOSED
Savile Town CE (VC) I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
Scholes (Holmfirth) J and I School - Primary School CLOSED
Scholes Village Primary School CLOSED
Scissett CE Academy - Primary School CLOSED
Scissett Middle School CLOSED
Shaw Cross I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
Shelley College - Secondary School CLOSED
Shelley First School - Primary School CLOSED
Skelmanthorpe Academy - Primary School CLOSED
Slaithwaite CE (VC) J & I School - Primary School CLOSED
South Crosland Junior School CLOSED
Southgate School - Special School CLOSED
Spen Valley High School - Secondary School CLOSED
Spring Grove J I & N School - Primary School CLOSED
St Aidan's CE Academy - Primary School CLOSED
St Andrew's Primary School (Brighouse) CLOSED
St Chad's Primary School CLOSED
St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy - Secondary School CLOSED
St John's CE (VC) Infant School (Dewsbury) - Primary School CLOSED
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Dewsbury) CLOSED
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Huddersfield) CLOSED
St Mary's Catholic Primary School CLOSED
St Patrick's Catholic Primary School (Huddersfield) CLOSED
St Patrick's Catholic Primary School (Elland) CLOSED
St Paulinus Catholic Primary School CLOSED
The John Curwen Co-operative Primary Academy CLOSED
The Mirfield Free Grammar and Sixth Form - Secondary School CLOSED
Science Live Trip is also cancelled
Thornhill Lees CE (VC) I and N School - Primary School CLOSED
Thornhill Junior & Infants - Primary School CLOSED
Thurstonland Endowed (VC) First School - Primary School CLOSED
Trinity Academy Halifax CLOSED
Upper Batley High School - Secondary School CLOSED
Upperthong J and I School - Primary School CLOSED
Wellhouse J and I School - Primary School CLOSED
Westborough High School - Secondary School CLOSED
Westfields Pupil Referral Unit CLOSED
West Vale Primary School CLOSED
Whitcliffe Mount School - Secondary School CLOSED
Whitechapel Church of England Primary School CLOSED
Wilberlee J and I School - Primary School CLOSED
Windmill Church of England Primary School CLOSED
Woodley School and College - Special School CLOSED