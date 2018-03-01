Almost 100 schools have been closed across Kirklees on Thursday 1 March as the snow and ice cause chaos.

Many were closed on Wednesday but the severe weather has continued and now almost all are shut.

Here is the full list:

    All Hallows Infant & Nursery - Primary School CLOSED

    All Saints Catholic College - Secondary School CLOSED

    Almondbury Community School - All-through School CLOSED

    Ashbrow Community School - Primary School CLOSED

    Bailiff Bridge Junior & Infant School CLOSED

    Barkisland Primary School CLOSED

    Batley Girls' High School - Secondary School CLOSED

    Batley Grammar School - Secondary School CLOSED

    Batley Parish CE (VA) J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

    Battyeford CE (VC) Primary School CLOSED

    BBG Academy - Secondary School CLOSED

    Berry Brow Infant & Nursery - Primary School CLOSED

    Birkby I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

    Birkby Junior School CLOSED

    Birkenshaw CE (VC) Primary School CLOSED

    Birstall Primary Academy CLOSED

    Boothroyd Primary Academy CLOSED

    Brockholes Junior & Infant - Primary School CLOSED

    Brighouse High School CLOSED

    Calder High School - CLOSED

    Carlinghow Princess Royal J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

    Carlton Junior & Infant - Primary School CLOSED

    Castle Hall Academy - Secondary School CLOSED

    Castle Hill School - Special educational needs (SEN) - All- through CLOSED

    Christ Church CE Academy - Primary School CLOSED

    Clough Head J and I School - Primary School CLOSED

    Colne Valley High School - Secondary School CLOSED

    Cowlersley Primary School CLOSED

    Crossley Fields J and I School - Primary School CLOSED

    Crossley Heath School CLOSED

    Crow Lane Primary and Foundation Stage School - Primary School CLOSED

    Cumberworth CE (VA) First School - Primary School CLOSED

    Dalton School Junior Infant and Nursery - Primary School CLOSED

    Denby CE (VA) First School - Primary School CLOSED

    Denby Dale First and Nursery School - Primary School CLOSED

    Diamond Wood Community Academy - Primary School CLOSED

    Earlsheaton Infant School - Primary School CLOSED

    East Bierley - Primary chool CLOSED

    Eastborough Junior & Infants - Primary School CLOSED

    Elland Junior & Infant School CLOSED

    Emley First School - Primary School CLOSED

    Ethos College - Referral Unit CLOSED

    Farnley Tyas CE (VC) First School - Primary School CLOSED

    Field Lane Junior & Infant - Primary School CLOSED

    Fieldhead Primary Academy CLOSED

    Fixby J and I School - Primary School CLOSED

    Flatts Nursery School CLOSED

    Flockton CE (VC) First School - Primary School CLOSED

    Golcar J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

    Gomersal Primary School CLOSED

    Gomersal St Mary’s CE (VC) Primary School CLOSED

    Greetland Academy CLOSED

    Hade Edge Junior & Infants - Primary School CLOSED

    Halifax Academy CLOSED

    Hanging Heaton CE (VC) J and I School - Primary School CLOSED

    Hartshead J and I School - Primary School CLOSED

    Headfield CE (VC) Junior School - Primary School CLOSED

    Headlands CE (VC) J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

    Healey J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

    Heaton Avenue Primary School - Academy CLOSED

    Heckmondwike Grammar School - Secondary School CLOSED

    Heckmondwike Primary School CLOSED

    Helme CE (VA) J and I School - Primary School CLOSED

    Hepworth Junior & Infant - Primary School CLOSED

    High Bank J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

    Highburton CE (VC) First School - Primary School CLOSED

    Hightown Junior & Infant Primary School

    Hillside Primary School CLOSED

    Hinchliffe Mill J and I School - Primary School CLOSED

    Holme Junior & Infant School - Primary School CLOSED

    Holmfirth High School - Secondary School CLOSED

    Holmfirth J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

    Honley High School - Secondary School CLOSED

    Hopton Primary School CLOSED

    Howard Pary - Primary School CLOSED

    Hyrstmount Junior School - Primary School CLOSED

    Joseph Norton Academy - Special School CLOSED

    Kaye's F and N School - Primary School CLOSED

    King James's School - Secondary School CLOSED

    Kirkburton CE (VA) First School - Primary School CLOSED

    Kirkburton Middle School CLOSED

    Lightcliffe Academy - CLOSED

    Lindley Church of England Infants - Primary School CLOSED

    Lindley Junior School - Primary School CLOSED

    Linthwaite Ardron CE (VA) J and I School - Primary School CLOSED

    Littletown J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

    Lowerhouses CE (VC) J I and EY School - Primary School CLOSED

    Manor Croft Academy - Secondary School CLOSED

    Marsden Infant & Nursery - Primary School CLOSED

    Meltham CE (VC) Primary School CLOSED

    Meltham Moor Primary School CLOSED

    Mill Lane Primary School CLOSED

    Millbridge Junior & Infants - Primary School CLOSED

    Moldgreen Community Primary School CLOSED

    Moor End Academy - Secondary School CLOSED

    Moorlands Primary School CLOSED

    Nether Hall Learning Campus - Secondary School CLOSED

    Netherthong Primary School CLOSED

    Netherton I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

    Newsome Junior School CLOSED

    Nields Junior * Infants - Primary School CLOSED

    Norristhorpe J and I School - Primary School CLOSED

    North Huddersfield Trust School - Secondary School CLOSED

    Oak CE (VC) Primary School (Junior) CLOSED

    Old Bank Junior & Infant School CLOSED

    Orchard Primary Academy - Primary School CLOSED

    Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School CLOSED

    Overthorpe C of E Academy - Primary School CLOSED

    Paddock J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

    Park Road J I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

    Pentland Infant & Nursery - Primary School CLOSED

    Primary Pupil Referral Service CLOSED

    Purlwell I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

    Ravensthorpe CE (VC) Junior School CLOSED

    Rawthorpe Junior School CLOSED

    Rawthorpe St James - Primary School CLOSED

    Reinwood Community Junior School - Primary School CLOSED

    Reinwood I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

    Ripponden Junior & Infant School CLOSED

    Roberttown CE (VC) J and I School - Primary School CLOSED

    Savile Town CE (VC) I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

    Scholes (Holmfirth) J and I School - Primary School CLOSED

    Scholes Village Primary School CLOSED

    Scissett CE Academy - Primary School CLOSED

    Scissett Middle School CLOSED

    Shaw Cross I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

    Shelley College - Secondary School CLOSED

    Shelley First School - Primary School CLOSED

    Skelmanthorpe Academy - Primary School CLOSED

    Slaithwaite CE (VC) J & I School - Primary School CLOSED

    South Crosland Junior School CLOSED

    Southgate School - Special School CLOSED

    Spen Valley High School - Secondary School CLOSED

    Spring Grove J I & N School - Primary School CLOSED

    St Aidan's CE Academy - Primary School CLOSED

    St Andrew's Primary School (Brighouse) CLOSED

    St Chad's Primary School CLOSED

    St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy - Secondary School CLOSED

    St John's CE (VC) Infant School (Dewsbury) - Primary School CLOSED

    St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Dewsbury) CLOSED

    St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Huddersfield) CLOSED

    St Mary's Catholic Primary School CLOSED

    St Patrick's Catholic Primary School (Huddersfield) CLOSED

    St Patrick's Catholic Primary School (Elland) CLOSED

    St Paulinus Catholic Primary School CLOSED

    The John Curwen Co-operative Primary Academy CLOSED

    The Mirfield Free Grammar and Sixth Form - Secondary School CLOSED

    Science Live Trip is also cancelled

    Thornhill Lees CE (VC) I and N School - Primary School CLOSED

    Thornhill Junior & Infants - Primary School CLOSED

    Thurstonland Endowed (VC) First School - Primary School CLOSED

    Trinity Academy Halifax CLOSED

    Upper Batley High School - Secondary School CLOSED

    Upperthong J and I School - Primary School CLOSED

    Wellhouse J and I School - Primary School CLOSED

    Westborough High School - Secondary School CLOSED

    Westfields Pupil Referral Unit CLOSED

    West Vale Primary School CLOSED

    Whitcliffe Mount School - Secondary School CLOSED

    Whitechapel Church of England Primary School CLOSED

    Wilberlee J and I School - Primary School CLOSED

    Windmill Church of England Primary School CLOSED

    Woodley School and College - Special School CLOSED