Kirklees Council is suing a major bank over the manipulation of loans.

The authority has confirmed it forms part of wider legal action being taken by 14 councils against Barclays in relation to Libor manipulation - where banks were falsely inflating or deflating their rates to profit from trades.

A spokesman for Kirklees Council said: “The potential claim specifically relates to Libor manipulation by Barclays over a two year period (2007-09).

“We were contacted recently about the potential claim.

“We decided to join in with making the protective claim in order to protect our position whilst we consider the claim further.”

The Examiner has asked the authority for the value of the loan it relates to, but we have not had confirmation of it.

Kirklees had to decide to enter the wider legal action, but can pull out should it choose to no longer pursue a claim.

Fourteen local authorities - including Bradford, Leeds and Oldham - are also part of the wider legal action.

There have been reports of other councils taking legal action against the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), with reports from the Press Association that London’s Newham Council had taken out around £578 million in ‘Lender Option Borrower Option’ loans - knows as Lobos - with various banks.

The Lobo loans are controversial because the interest rate paid by councils changed at the bank’s discretion and often depended on Libor - the interbank lending rate - which banks like Barclays and RBS have been fined for rigging.

Lianne Craig, a lawyer at Hausfeld, confirmed that she was acting for a number of councils and authorities, including Kirklees, over the Barclays’ involvement in “manipulation of the Libor benchmark rate and its impact on their entry into certain Lobo transactions.”

Joel Benjamin, a campaigner and researcher for Debt Resistance UK, said the protective claim was an “opening salvo” in a larger battle against Lobo lenders.

“All councils were affected by the low-balling of Libor interest rates, 240 councils are affected by Lobo mis-selling, and there are close to 20 banks which feature in the Lobo loan market - we expect more councils and banks to be soon drawn in,” he said.

He claims Barclays tried to “get ahead of the story” by converting Lobos into fixed-term loans “which in reality was near worthless as the loans were not going to be called by banks with such low prevailing interest rates”, he said.

RBS and Barclays both declined to comment.