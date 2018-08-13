Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people enjoyed the annual Kirklees Summer Show on Saturday at Greenhead Park with a chance to admire stunning flower and vegetable displays.

The weather held out for the ever-popular show with amazing displays of flowers, vegetables and crafts, plus stalls and activities for all the family.

There were also open classes for vegetables, flowers, domestic (baking, preserves, beer and wine), floral art and a handicrafts section.

Exhibits were received by judges on Friday evening and Saturday morning and the event ran from 12.30pm-5pm with the awards ceremony taking place at 4.30pm.

The event was brought to visitors free by Huddersfield Allotments and Gardens Federation along with support from Kirklees Council .

Kirklees Mayor Gwen Lowe presented the prizes making it a busy weekend for her at the park – earlier she had opened a transformed under fives play area.

The small enclosed play area was showing its age and badly needed improvement. So, in spring 2017, the Friends decided to try to raise funds for a new piece of imaginative play equipment to give the area a lift.

Jane Emery, Friends of Greenhead Park committee member said: “We set a target of £10,000 to install a colourful play train which we were sure would be a big hit with little ones.

“Individual Friends and supporters rallied round with donations of over £670 and we also attracted £4750 in donations from generous local organisations – Huddersfield Round Table, The Freemasons of the Province of Yorkshire West Riding, Huddersfield Rotary Club, Huddersfield Pennine Rotary Club and Huddersfield Lions as well as grants from the Greenhead Ward Active Citizens Grant Scheme and Kirklees Council Participatory Budget.”

“We made a bid for funding to the Tesco Bags of Help Scheme too, and were shortlisted for public voting in local Tesco stores in March and April this year. Thanks to fantastic public backing, we scooped the top award of £4,000 which brought the total raised to just over £10,500.”

With funds in place for the playtrain, Kirklees Council agreed to do some extra work to transform the play area, including resurfacing of the whole area and cutting back surrounding trees to let more light in.

Glenis Ireland, chairman of the Friends of Greenhead Park, said: “We think this project is a great example of what can be achieved by community groups working in partnership with the Council, and is what Friends groups are all about.”