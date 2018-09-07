Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some of Kirklees' smaller train stations are to get platform extensions.

Network Rail, Northern and TransPennine Express (TPE) are working together to carry out improvements stations as part of the Great North Rail Project.

Rail chiefs have said over 100 platforms will be extended at more than 70 stations in the North of England to allow Northern and TransPennineExpress to introduce longer trains with more seats and greater capacity for passengers over the next two years.

On Monday, Network Rail will begin work to extend the platforms at Ravensthorpe to accommodate the longer trains which will call at the station.

To minimise disruption to passengers, the work will be carried out overnight.

Nearby Mirfield station is also having its platforms made longer to cope with the TPE trains, with work set to begin on platforms one and two from October 1 until December 14.

Deighton station is also due for an extension later this month while work at Slaithwaite and Marsden began back in April.

The work is part of the wider Great North Rail Project which is delivering a multi-billion pound package of improvements for customers across the north of England.

Mirfield councillor Martyn Bolt has questioned the value for money of the work amid wide ranging speculation that Mirfield and Ravensthorpe stations could be merged at a new location.

Rob McIntosh, Route Managing Director at Network Rail, said: “We would like to thank passengers for their patience while this work takes place.

"The platform extensions will ensure we can continue to provide a railway which meets the needs of the communities and economies we serve in years to come.

"We look forward to passengers reaping the benefits of more spacious, more frequent and longer trains which will provide more people with opportunities to travel.”

The work in north Kirklees comes ahead of a huge home building scheme planned for land near to Ravensthorpe station.

About 4,000 homes could be built on the so called Dewsbury Riverside site over the next 20 years.

Work on the first couple of hundred homes is expected to start in 2019.