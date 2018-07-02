Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A knifeman who carried out an horrific attack in Huddersfield town centre is still on the loose.

A 28-year-old man was badly hurt in a fracas at the bottom of Kirkgate in Huddersfield town centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was stabbed several times and blood could be seen on the pavement and smeared on a window frame at the Palace Studios student flats.

The victim was treated by ambulance staff and rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

Police have confirmed this morning that his attacker has not yet been caught.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Enquiries remain ongoing and police are continuing to appeal for witnesses. The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition and continues to be treated for injuries which are not life threatening.”

Detectives have said the violence began after an altercation with a group of males at Verve bar in nearby Byram Street.

Det Insp Shaf Rehman, of Kirklees CID, said on Sunday: “We are treating this incident very seriously and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the man being attacked in Kirkgate or the earlier altercation with this group of males at the Verve bar.

“The victim has been stabbed a number of times and, while his injuries are fortunately not life-threatening, the consequences could easily have been much worse.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible and would like to hear from anyone who saw the people involved at any point during this incident.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who has any other information that could assist the investigation.

“We recognise that a violent incident such as this will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are working closely with our colleagues in the local neighbourhood policing team who are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure people.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180319548.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.