A young woman has told of her fear after youths shouted rape threats to her as she walked her dog.

Police say the distressing incident happened off Station Road, Marsden, between 9.15pm and 9.30pm yesterday.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A group of youths used threatening or abusive words to cause harassment, alarm or distress.”

The woman said: “No-one should feel unsafe in their own village. Walking my dog shouldn’t call for rape threats and then running after me.

“This took place behind the Royal British Legion in the car park behind the point also known as the 'goods yard' at approximately 9pm. Luckily there were people to help me. There might not be for the next time.”

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it should call police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180304410.