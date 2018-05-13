Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire Police are trying to locate the driver of this supercar which was found abandoned after a crash on the M62.

A passing Calderdale police patrol car came across the smashed Lamborghini just after midnight on Sunday on the eastbound entry slip road at junction 25 at Brighouse.

The driver of the Lamborghini had crashed into the barrier at the side of the slip road.

There were no reports of anyone being injured but the driver was nowhere to be seen.

Police and Highways England officers closed the slip road to allow the car to be recovered.

Officers are now making inquiries to trace the driver.

The crash is the latest incident to involve a Lamborghini in recent weeks in West Yorkshire.

Last month a white Lamborghini was seized in Halifax after the driver was caught driving in an anti-social manner.

The supercar driver was later recalled to prison as he was ‘on licence’ from a previous, unspecified custodial sentence.

Another Lamborghini driver was handed a £100 fine by police in Huddersfield at the end of April because the car didn’t have a front number plate.

And in October last year the driver of a £270,000 Lamborghini Aventador was pulled over by police on the M1 northbound near Woolley, Wakefield, for speeding at 93mph.