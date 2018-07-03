A property manager has gone on trial at Leeds Crown Court following a devastating fire which claimed the lives of two young brothers.

The blaze at a house in Alder Street, Fartown , in February last year killed two-year-old Jake Casey and his brother Logan Taylor, aged three.

Kamal Baines, 51, of Stableford Gardens, Birkby, has been charged with two counts of gross negligence manslaughter.

Logan and Jake died after being overcome by smoke after a fire started in their bedroom at the rented semi-detached property on February 20.

They were rescued by firefighters but were pronounced dead a short time later in hospital.

The boys’ mother Emma Taylor and her oldest son, six-year-old Finley, were at home but managed to escape from the fire.

Neighbours tried to rescue the little boys but were forced back by the smoke.

Follow the blog below for the latest updates from Leeds Crown Court from Dave Higgens, Press Association.