A landlord swung at his tenant with an axe handle when he failed to pay his rent on time.

Mohammed Sabir said he was upset because the late payments had caused him difficulties paying his mortgage.

He grabbed the axe handle and confronted his tenant Mateusz Tomaszewska with it when he turned up at his Crosland Moor home.

The 51-year-old pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court .

Andy Wills, prosecuting, explained that there was a disagreement between Sabir and his tenant, who lives with her partner Mr Tomaszewska, as to the amount of rent being paid to him each week.

On October 9 Sabir attended at their home in College Street East and “banged on the door in quite an aggressive manner.”

Mr Wills said: “He was trying to collect and demand the rent to be paid.

“The female party stated that there was an agreement that the defendant didn’t attend without her partner being at the address.

“He was banging at the address for some time and she was upset and a little bit in fear about the aggressive manner of his presence.”

Magistrates were told that the tenant rang Mr Thomaszewska who then immediately went round to the home of Sabir in nearby Clement Street, Crosland Moor.

Mr Wills said: “He wanted to know why he (Sabir) attended his home in a threatening manner and the complainant did kick the door quite loudly to get his attention.

“The defendant came out with a stick, similar to an axe handle, and was holding it above his head and waving it towards the complainant.

“He lashed out and swung it towards him but the complainant was able to move out of the way and no contact was made by the weapon.

“The complainant and his partner immediately retreated back to their home and reported the matter to police.”

In interview Sabir claimed he picked up the stick from his garden simply to scare the victim off because he didn’t know what his intention was.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that her client owns two properties one of which he rents to the complainant.

She said: “He has not been paying his rent for a significant period and, as he is unable to work, he is reliant on that income.

“The fact that he’s not been receiving the income has placed him in difficulties and in arrears in relation to his mortgage payments.”

Mrs Kidd told magistrates that Sabir went round to his other property, found that Mr Thomaszewska was not there and then left.

He was then later at home praying when Mr Thomaszewska turned up and started kicking at his door which resulted in some damage being caused, Mrs Kidd said.

She told magistrates: “He’s gone to the door and was greeted by an angry complainant

“He accepts a remonstration occurred between them and that he picked up the wooden stick.

“Three gentleman joined the complainant and he (Sabir) retreated back indoors and he too contacted police.

“When police attended he was quite upset that he was the only party arrested.

“He’s still in arrears in relation to the non payment of rent from the complainant but he’s been advised that he needed to take another course of action.”

Magistrates gave Sabir, who held no previous convictions, a six month conditional discharge.

He will still have to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.