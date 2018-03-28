Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New powers to tax people who leave homes abandoned or empty are being handed to Kirklees Council.

Since 2013 councils have had the powers to charge an Empty Homes Premium – which allows them to charge 10%, 25% or 50% extra council tax on homes that have been empty for two years or longer.

The government has today (Wednesday) announced it will allow councils to charge double council tax on owners or landlords who leave properties to fall into ruin.

Homes would have to be empty for two years or longer before the tax hike could be levied.

The Examiner revealed in January that there were more than 2,000 houses in the borough that had been empty for more than six months – of which more than 700 have been left unoccupied for over two years.

Council officials said 117 have lay abandoned for more than a decade.

Kirklees has had success in bringing its numbers of vacant homes down in recent years.

Using the premium as a deterrent it has reduced its levels from a stunning 5,136 in 2014 to about 2,100 last year.

Local government minister Rishi Sunak said: “It is simply wrong that, while there are 200,000 long-term empty properties across the country, thousands of families are desperate for a secure place to call home.

“This new power will equip councils with the tools they need to encourage owners of long-term empty properties to bring them back into use – and at the same time tackle the harmful effect they have on communities through squatting, vandalism and anti-social behaviour.“

The government said the move was one of a range of measures it was introducing to “fix the country’s broken housing market”.

It said councils could use funds from the premium to keep council tax levels down for working families.

The premium is not supposed to be used to penalise owners of homes that are genuinely on the market for rent or sale.

Households will not pay council tax if they are selling an empty home after a relative has died, for up to six months; the occupant has gone into prison or a care home, or they may get a discount if they are doing major structural work.

Nationally, the number of homes empty for six months or longer remains substantially lower than when records began in 2004, when the figure was 318,642.

As of October 2017, the number had fallen to 205,293.