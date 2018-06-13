Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield’s best-known pubs is reopening today (Wednesday) lunchtime just in time for the World Cup.

The Junction next to Greenhead Park in Marsh is hoping to pull in punters eager to watch the games screened live from Russia.

Terry Rose, who has successfully turned around pubs around in Lindley, including transforming The Nightingale into The Old Wireworks and The Saddle on Lidget Street into Lindley Taps and Grill, said: “We have new big screen TVs on which we will be showing all major sporting events. We also have a juke box. We have six cask ales on at any one time, three craft beers on draft and a selection of continental lagers.

“We are opening a new beer garden soon. I am very excited about this challenge which I think will be an asset to the local community and visitors to Greenhead Park alike. We will be closing at the end of August for a refurbishment which will include a new kitchen.”

It’s the end of an era for pub regulars who had got used to Emily and Lee Scott who had run it for 15 and a half years.

Emily said she had mixed emotions about giving up the tenancy but said she had been overwhelmed by all the cards and gifts including 30 bottles of Prosecco she had been given.