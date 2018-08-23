Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A landscape gardener who was found dead in his truck in a remote rural lane took his own life, investigations have found.

John Richard Smith, 40, of Thurstonland, known as Richard, was found in the driver’s seat on a remote rural lane near his home early on Tuesday, March 6 this year.

Detectives investigated but found no foul play.

At the resumed inquest into his death at Bradford Coroner’s Court, toxicologist Elizabeth Fox confirmed fatal levels of carbon monoxide were found in his blood.

The court heard Mr Smith had a history of drug abuse earlier in life but had been declared clean after support from drug charity Lifeline.

Traces of amphetamine were found in his body, but pathologist Dr Lisa Barker, said they had no influence on his passing.

In the days before he tragically took his own life, Mr Smith had been behaving erratically.

He was living with his parents following the break down of his relationship with his “on/off” girlfriend, Clare Lodge.

His mum, Elizabeth Smith, told Senior Coroner Martin Fleming, that her son would often disappear for the weekend and not reveal where.

Miss Lodge said in the hours before his death Mr Smith’s eyes “looked different”, he had seemed “all over the place”, and was itchy and scratching – which had her worried he had relapsed onto drugs.

She said they were at her house when Mr Smith’s mother had turned up out of the blue.

He refused to answer the door or speak to her, sparking a row between the couple.

When she left they went outside to take the dog for a walk but he then suddenly disappeared in his work truck.

She then received messages to her phone from him suggesting he would take his own life.

At 10.30pm she went looking for him and drove up to Castle Hill car park, where she found him shouting and behaving angrily inside his truck.

He sped off before they could talk and she would never see him again.

At 11.40pm she received another message saying he was going to kill himself, but she said this had happened before and he had never followed through.

Mr Smith was found passed away in the truck the next morning by a colleague who had traced the vehicle using its tracking technology after he failed to turn up for work.

Speaking to Mr Smith’s parents, the coroner ruled the death was a suicide.

He said: “He was managing to stay away from heroin but he was on occasion using amphetamines, which would explain the erratic behaviour and the strain on relationships.

“The texts indicated he would take his own life, but he’d made threats before and never followed it through.

“It’s clear he was entering a very dark place but I’m not sure whether amphetamines assisted.”