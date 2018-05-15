Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is still time to enter this year’s Examiner Schools Awards.

You have until midnight this Friday to submit your entries for the awards which are run in association with leading education recruitment agency, Oakes-based Vision for Education.

Whether you are a school, teacher, pupil, or a parent this exciting event is your chance to salute your school and wonderful classes and projects as we aim to highlight and celebrate the very best.

Simply download an entry form from the website, select a category or more than one if it applies to your school, complete the entry form and return it to us by midnight this Friday (May 18).

All finalists will be invited to attend a celebratory lunch and awards ceremony on Thursday, July 5 at Kirklees College where the winners will be revealed.

The afternoon will be hosted by Harry Gration.

This year’s Active Community Award is sponsored by Vision for Education who said: “Vision for Education is proud to acknowledge the primary, secondary and SEND schools which pride themselves on being an integral part of their local community. Schools which are working and supporting their local communities are having a positive impact on the learning, achievements and experiences of those within and outside the school.

“Vision for Education is a well-established, market-leading education recruitment agency and an official partner of TES Global. Our Huddersfield office work closely with schools of all kinds across the region to provide high quality teaching and support staff for emergency and short-term cover, long-term supply and permanent recruitment.”

If you have any questions simply call the Examiner events team on 01484 437702. Here are the award categories:

Healthy Living Award

For a class or whole school which makes it a priority to lead a healthy lifestyle. This could be by encouraging pupils to exercise more, drink more water, eat healthy foods or maybe grow vegetables and encourage outdoor learning.

Active Community Award sponsored by Vision for Education

This award is for a class, year group or whole school which plays an active role in their local community, which may be through raising money for a local charity.

School Communication Award

Open to all schools that have an excellent communication strategy which may include print (such as school newspapers, newsletters, posters), online (websites or apps) and social media (Twitter & Facebook) in the 2017/18 academic year. Communications should involve and engage with the whole school community.

Trainee Teacher of the Year

Open to all trainee teachers on placement in Kirklees as part of school or university-led teacher training courses. This award will recognise the excellent teachers of the future.

School Support Staff of the Year

This award is for any member of non teaching staff who has played a vital role in the running of the school and the happiness and security of the children. It may be a teaching assistant, administrative staff, caretaker or any other member of support staff who make a real difference to your school.

Inspirational Teacher of the Year sponsored by Collins

Does your teacher inspire you? Are your children encouraged to achieve by an extra special teacher? Our teachers play a vital role in shaping the futures of our children. We are looking for a teacher who has shown constant dedication inspiring young people every day.

Headteacher of the Year sponsored by Schofield Sweeney

For an outstanding school leader whose guidance and leadership has helped create a dynamic learning environment where the pupils are happy and encouraged to reach their full potential.

Class/Team of the Year

This award is for an outstanding class or team. They will have worked together to really stand out in every aspect of school life, whether it be through excellence or simply helping to make their school a better place. Maybe it’s a sports team that has trained hard or maybe an orchestra, choir or drama group that has worked together on a performance.

SEND School / Alternative Provision of the Year

This award will recognise a special educational needs and disability school or alternative educational provision which, for what can be an array of reasons, deserves to be commended for its fantastic and inspirational work, progress, achievement and, most importantly, how it has ‘made a difference’ in the last year. We would love to hear about your stories, journeys, new credentials and new provision or ways of working, to help us recognise and celebrate the unique work that you do.

Primary School of the Year

Awarded to the primary school which, in the opinion of the judges, has had an outstanding academic year. This may be improvements in attendance levels, parent engagement or examination results. You may have made or developed or built upon partnerships in the local or business community, achieved new credentials or achieved competition success.

Secondary School of the Year sponsored by Kirklees College

Awarded to the secondary school which, in the opinion of the judges, has had an outstanding academic year. This may be improvements in attendance levels, parent engagement or examination results. You may have made or developed or built upon partnerships in the local or business community, achieved new credentials or achieved competition success.