These are the latest crimes reported to Neighbourhood Watch groups across Huddersfield.

Organised by area, we've got the details of the dates, times and offences committed, from burglaries to criminal damage, damage to cars, attempted break-ins and more.

Anyone with any information on the incidents listed below is advised to report what they know to police via 101.

The Neighbourhood and Home Watch Network is the largest crime prevention movement in England and Wales, with 2.3m member households.

They aim to bring neighbours together to create strong, friendly, active communities where crime and anti-social behaviour are less likely to happen.

To join your nearest Neighbourhood Watch group, visit the Our Watch website and register your details. You will then receive community alert messages direct to your inbox.

Here are the crimes reported around Huddersfield:

DEIGHTON

May 21 at 12.15pm: A property on Ochrewell Avenue was broken into through a bottom panel of a side door, an untidy search of all rooms was made and a number of jewellery boxes were stolen from an upstairs bedroom.

BRADLEY

May 26 in the early hours of the morning: Victim walks downstairs to get a drink and sees suspect stood in hallway on Alandale Road with front door ajar, suspect turns to the victim then walks quickly out of the door.

CROSLAND MOOR

May 21 at 6.10pm: A building site on Dryclough Road was entered via an insecure entrance, the building was entered and paint and other materials were thrown causing damage.

May 26 at 4.30 am: A Honda CRZ was entered on Manchester Road. A search was made and a briefcase, weapon and clothing were stolen.

ALMONDBURY

May 19 at 1pm: A property was broken into on Wakefield Road by forcing the door frame and door lock using unknown means. A tidy search of the area was made and a cash register was forced open and all contents were taken, also a charity tin was stolen.

May 21 at 11.30 am: A bin was used to reach a window which was opened on Almondbury Bank. Thieves tried to comb through. The occupant shouted at them and they made off down the road out of sight empty handed.

May 22 at 8.45pm: Suspect approaches rear of property on Thorpe Lane, breaks a window to kitchen and enters, makes a search of property and steals 42” TV, computer equipment and Playstation.

May 26 at 3am: A window of a vehicle parked on Fernside was smashed and property was removed from inside.

DALTON

May 22 at 6pm: Break in via side door of Ford Transit van on Long Lane and steal machine tools.

MOLDGREEN

May 22 at 6pm: Approach building from the front on Wakefield Road, smash the front window, reach inside and pull the shop till to the floor and steal the same.

May 27 at 3am: Front of a house on Myers Croft was approached by unknown means, the door was open slightly but stopped by a chain, thieves made off in an unknown direction without gaining entry.

BERRY BROW

May 21 at 6pm: A garage on Windmill Terrace was entered by unknown means and an electric lawn mower and another garden power tool were stolen (these were later recovered by the owner).

May 24 at 2.40am: An insecure Mitsubishi Outlander on School Lane was entered and sunglasses were stolen.

TAYLOR HILL

May 23 at 9pm: A garage was broken into on Taylor Hill Road and a pressure washer, hand tools, power tools and a vacuum cleaner were stolen.

May 25 in the early evening: Entry was gained to a Ford Truck causing no damage, no property was removed.

May 23 at 9pm: A Mercedes was entered by unknown means on Bankfield Park and a phone charger, sunglasses and cash were stolen.

May 23 at 9pm: An insecure garage on Bankfield Park was entered and a power washer was stolen.

June 1 at 11am: Complainant is elderly and lives alone, suspect entered using a key from a keysafe on Bankfield Park and stole jewellery .

LEPTON

May 23 at 3.30pm: An insecure Ford Pickup was entered on Town End Lane via o/s drivers door, an untidy search was made and Rayban sunglasses and cash stolen.

FLOCKTON

May 23 at 11pm: A Range Rover was entered via an o/s front door, a tidy search was made and a phone charger was stolen, no damage was caused.

QUARMBY

May 27 at 5pm: Owner gives vehicle to acquaintance to fix. Seven weeks later and numerous phone calls the suspect has not returned it despite promises to do so. The vehicle is later recovered by the owner.

SLAITHWAITE

May 23 in the late evening: An insecure Volkswagen Golf was entered parked on Longroyd Crescent and stole a purse including credit and debit cards from the seat.

HUDDERSFIELD

May 23 at 3.45 pm: A bedroom window was smashed on Trinity Street and a laptop and monitor were stolen, thieves fled via the front door.

May 24 at 3.15 am: A front door was smashed of a Nissan Primastar van parked outside home address on Trinity Street property was stolen from within, burglars were disturbed by alarm and made off in a waiting vehicle

May 29 at 8pm: A property on Trinity Street was entered by unknown means via the kitchen area , cupbards were searched and the living room entered, games console and a laptop computer were stolen, exit as entry.

PADDOCK

June 1 at 7.30 am: Entry was made via an insecure bedroom window, an untidy search of three bedrooms was made and an iphone, play station, controller, games, blu ray DVD, banking items and personal information were stolen, exit as entry.

LINDLEY

May 27 at 8pm: A Skoda Fabia is parked outside a home address, suspect enters vehicle by unknown means, makes an untidy search and makes off, no damage was caused and nothing was stolen.

May 28 at 8pm: A rear yard of a property on Thomas Street was entered and a pedal cycle was stolen.

May 29 at 7.40 am: Thieves entered via a rear downstairs window on New Hey Road, made an untidy search throughout and stole a computer, jewellery and cash, exit as entry.

May 30 at 10pm: A Ford Fiesta was stolen from outside a property on Wilmar Drive by unknown means.

DALTON

May 14 at 10pm: A Vauxhall Corsa was entered on Cross Fields by unknown means and was then stolen.

May 29 at 8am: A wheelie bin was stolen from Bankfield Avenue.

June 1 at 11am: A passenger side window was smashed of a Ford Fiesta parked on Leeds Road and a handbag containing cash and credit and debit cards was stolen.

LOCKWOOD

May 30 at 9am: Front and rear number plates were stolen from a Vauxhall Corsa on Victoria Road.

LOWERHOUSES

May 31 in the early hours of the morning: A vehicle was entered by unknown means and cash, keys, a sat-nav, clothing were stolen and a bank card was stolen and was later used at a local store.

THORNTON LODGE

May 17 in the early hours of the morning: A property was entered on Springdale Street via a rear door which was left unlocked. An untidy search was made and a number of charity boxes and an envelope of money was stolen, exit as entry.

NEWSOME

May 18 at 9.58pm: A Mini Cooper was entered that was parked on a drive on Wain Park, an untidy search was made, thieves left the scene, nothing was stolen, the incident was captured on CCTV.

May 18 at 9.58pm: All door of a black Mercedes C250 were tried parked on a driveway on Wain Park, no entry was gained as all doors were secure, suspect seen on CCTV.

May 18 at 10.30pm: An insecure Hyundai IX35 was entered on Towngate, a search was made and a create of Carling larger was stolen.

May 18 at 11.30pm: A Vauxhall Corsa was entered by unknown means on Newsome Avenue, an untidy search was made and a crate of beer was stolen.

LINTHWAITE

May 21 at 10pm: An insecure Ford Focus was entered on Slant Gate, an untidy search was made, thieves left empty handed.

May 21 at 11pm: A Vauxhall Insignia estate car was entered by unknown means on Church Avenue, a sat-nav, laptop, mobile phone and keys were stolen.

MILNSBRIDGE

May 16 at 4pm: Thieves entered via an insecure first floor window on Royd Street and stole a 40” tv.

MELTHAM

May 21 at 12.21 pm: Suspects entered a garden on Briar Avenue and removed bin of various metals from behind shed and made off with same unseen in vehicle.

HOLMFIRTH

May 21 at 7.50 am: A neighbours ladder was used to enter a property on Huddersfield Road via an insecure first floor window, a tidy search was made and foreign currency, commemorative coins and jewellery were stolen, exit as entry.

NEW MILL

May 21 at 10pm: A mortice lock was taken from a front door, burglars entered and stole keys to a Mitsubishi L200 and Volkswagen Golf – both cars were stolen from Cold Hill Lane.

MARSH

May 23 at 10.45 am: A front door was approached on Glebe Street and keys were used to enter dwelling, an untidy search was made of upstairs front bedroom and large amount of jewellery was stolen, thieves then entered the kitchen activating the alarm and exited through the front door.

May 25 at 9pm: A Skoda Citigo parked on a drive on Woodlea Avenue was entered by unknown means and an untidy search was made, no property was stolen and no damage was cause, suspect fled the scene.

OAKES

May 26 at 2.20 am: Two male suspects attempt to gain entry to a Honda Civic on Woodlea Avenue, seen on CCTV, both suspects made off down Woodlea Avenue.

BIRKBY

May 23 at 8.15am: A large stone from a garden on Halifax Old Road was used to smash the bottom panel of a back door, entry was gained, an untidy search was made of all rooms but left having taken nothing, exit as entry.

May 25 at 11.45 am: Burglars climbed over a wall on Halifax Old Road, taking metal items and placing them in a Ford Transit. Suspects are confronted and become verbally aggressive before making off in unknown direction.